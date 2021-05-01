UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka Results

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka
May 1, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,365 – weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+  10:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Dominick Reyes   (12-2, #5 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jiri Prochazka   (27-3-1, #20 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:
Cub Swanson   (27-11, #26 ranked featherweight) vs Giga Chikadze  (12-2, #24 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Ion Cutelaba   (15-6, 1 NC, #18 ranked light heavyweight) vs Dustin Jacoby   (14-5, #26 ranked light heavyweight)

Middleweights:
Sean Strickland   (22-3, #7 ranked middleweight) vs Krzysztof Jotko   (22-4, #33 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:
Merab Dvalishvili   (12-4, #26 ranked bantamweight) vs Cody Stamann   (19-3-1, #15 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Poliana Botelho   (8-3, #22 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Luana Carolina   (6-2, #37 ranked women’s flyweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+  7:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:
Randa Markos   (10-11-1, #24 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Luana Pinheiro   (8-1)

Featherweights:
Kai Kamaka III   (8-3, #57 ranked featherweight) vs TJ Brown   (14-8, #62 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Loma Lookboonme   (5-2, #20 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Sam Hughes   (5-2, #32 ranked women’s strawweight)

Middleweights:
Andreas Michailidis   (12-4, #59 ranked middleweight) vs KB Bhullar   (8-1, #59 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:
Luke Sanders   (13-4, #31 ranked featherweight) vs Felipe Colares   (9-2, #57 ranked featherweight)

 

 

