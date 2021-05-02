By Jeff Fox | May 2, 2021 12:00 am

Giga Chikadze Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – WSOF & UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WSOF 26 – Dec 18/15 – L (Guardado) – $1,200 ($1,000 to show, $200 from opponent for missing weight)

DWCS 10 – Jun 19/18 – L (Springer) – $5,000

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28/19 – W (Davis) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 248 – Mar 7/20 – W (Emmers) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Harris – May 16/20 – W (Rivera) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – Oct 11/20 – W (Morales) – $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Santos vs Teixeira – Nov 7/20 – W (Simmons) – $98,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1/21 – W (Swanson) – $116,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $346,700

