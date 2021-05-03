Are You Keeping Your Sports E-Betting Record?

If you are regularly betting on sports online and not keeping your e-betting records, you are making a big mistake. As a serious bettor, you must record your betting activities to help you maximize your earnings.

Keeping your e-betting records is not hard to do; all you need is to take some brief notes every time you make a bet. Taking notes is worth doing as the extra time you spend doing it comes with many benefits, even when playing best no deposit bonuses online casino games.

That being said, below are the reasons why you must keep your e-betting records.

It helps track winnings and losses

There’s a huge possibility that most bettors don’t know how much they’re winning or losing. Recreational bettors are most guilty about this, and you might think that it is not important. However, there are reasons why this information is crucial.

First of all, you are probably losing more than you know. Bettors normally remember how many times they win, but not the times they lose. Losing some money is not a problem if you can afford to lose them in exchange for some entertainment. However, it is still important to track the numbers involved. There’s a possibility that you are losing more than you can, and tracking them can help you reduce the number of bets you place.

On the other hand, you are probably winning more money than you might think. If you are recording your winnings, it can tell you if it is time for you to bet seriously. If you are consistently winning, imagine how much you can achieve if you take it seriously. Putting extra time into your betting can help you make some more income.

It helps you find your strength and weaknesses

Many recreational bettors bet on various sports and various events. They also place different types of wagers. This approach is absolutely fine. But if you are not taking some notes to record your bets, you are probably clueless about your strengths and weaknesses.

There’s a good chance that you are doing well in some sports but not in others. It’s also possible that you have good results on the point spread bets and not so good when betting on totals. Knowing these bits of information can help you identify your strengths and weaknesses, allowing you to improve your overall results.

Once you have found your strength, focus on these areas. If you focus your bets on sports where you usually win and refrain from betting on others where you are losing, your profits should increase, and losses should decrease.

It helps you create new strategies

While sports e-betting is entertainment, you still want to get the best results to earn a good profit. You probably don’t mind losing some money, but winning will make you a happier gambler. With that in mind, you should try to improve your results in any way possible.

A good way to do it is to try out new strategies. To make it effective, you have to record the results of every strategy you make. This is the only effective way to see if the strategy is working for you. If your new strategy is giving you a good result, you want to use it. Otherwise, you’ll know when to let it go and create a new one or do some adjustments.

Again, creating new strategies will be a lot easier if you are recording your e-betting activities.

How to keep useful betting records?

As mentioned, keeping an e-betting record is easy. However, you have to make sure that the information you are keeping is accurate and as useful as possible. Below are the things that you should note:

Odds

Stake

Selection

Return if won

Result (won/lost/push)

One of the places to keep your records is in a spreadsheet. Setting up columns for each item mentioned above will let you add necessary details every time you place a wager. It should be enough to help you keep basic records of your e-betting activities.

If you want to go a little further, you could also add the following items to your spreadsheet:

Reasons for betting

Event/League/Competition

Type of Bet

Sport

Doing this will let you sort your wagers, making it easier for you to see where you are getting good results. For instance, you can study your betting history on certain sports and the types of bets you made. You can use this to analyze where you lose or win the most.

Keeping your sports e-betting records might seem time-consuming, but it can help you a lot if you want to be successful in gambling. You will eventually get used to it, make it a habit, and you will notice that your gambling is improving.