Inter Milan won their 19th Serie A title on Sunday. Due to the fact that Atalanta did not come away with a full three points in a 1-1 draw with Sassuolo, Inter Milan clinched the top division in Italian soccer for 2020-21 with 82 points, as they could no longer be caught by any of the other 19 teams.

One reason why Inter Milan’s title in Italian soccer is significant is because Juventus had won the Serie A title each year since 2011-12. The nine-year streak Juventus put together as Serie A champions was the longest streak in the history of Italian soccer. The second highest streak was five years, which was accomplished thrice. Juventus won five straight times from 1931 to 1935, Torino won five straight times starting in 1943, and again from 1946 to 1949, and Inter Milan won five straight years from 2006 to 2010.

So far this season, Inter Milan has a record of 25 wins, two losses and seven draws. There is a four-way tie for second place between Atalanta, Juventus and AC Milan at 69 points.

A major reason for Inter Milan’s success this season is because of the goaltending from Samir Handanovic of Ljubljana, Slovenia. The 36-year-old netminder has had 14 clean sheets for Inter Milan, which is a Serie A high.

This was Inter Milan’s first Serie A title since they won their fifth straight title in 2010. They also won in 1910, 1920, 1930, 1938, 1940, 1953, 1954, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1971, 1980, and 1989, before their dominance at the Serie A level in the middle part of the 2000s decade.

Inter Milan is the first soccer team among the top four European soccer leagues to clinch a division title in 2020-21. In the English Premier League, Manchester City leads Manchester United by 13 points. In Spain’s La Liga, Atletico Madrid leads FC Barcelona and Real Madrid by only two points each. Meanwhile, in Germany’s Bundesliga, Bayern Munich leads RB Leipzig by seven points.