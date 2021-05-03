May 2021 - Best Sporting Events To Watch

Sports fans are in for a treat in May, with the upcoming schedule packed with a host of top-class events taking place throughout the month. Read on as we take a look at what’s in store.

FA Cup Final – May 15

The world’s greatest football knockout competition takes centre stage on May 15, with Chelsea and Leicester City battling to win the FA Cup.

The London club defeated Manchester City to reach the final, while Leicester overcame Southampton to book their place at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea are favourites to lift the trophy after showing tremendous improvement since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager.

However, the Foxes are also an excellent team and it would be foolish to underestimate their chances of winning the FA Cup for the first time in 52 years.

UFC 262 – May 15

Some familiar names are in action at UFC 262 later the same day in an event that will be headlined by a lightweight championship bout.

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will fight for the belt which was previously held by Khabib Nurmagomedov before his retirement.

Nate Diaz is also scheduled to compete on the card against Leon Edwards, while Tony Ferguson will take on Beneil Dariush, making this a must-watch live streaming UFC event.

Ferguson heads into his contest on the back of two defeats and desperately needs a victory to get his career back on track.

PGA Championship – May 20-23

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina is widely recognised as one of the toughest venues in the United States.

It bears plenty of resemblance to links courses in the United Kingdom, with the gusty conditions, tight fairways and brutal rough providing the players with a difficult test.

Dustin Johnson has finished runner-up for the past two years and will undoubtedly be eager to go one better this time around.

His recent form has been a little patchy, but the 2020 Masters winner is fancied to rediscover his touch for the PGA Championship.

Heineken Champions Cup Final – May 22

The Heineken Champions Cup features the leading rugby union clubs in Europe, and the final is always a fiercely fought affair and a popular live streaming event.

Four-time winners Toulouse are favourites to win the trophy and it would be a brave move to back against them achieving the feat.

Leinster are expected to be their opponents for a clash that many rugby union fans believe would be the dream final.

The Irish club have also lifted the trophy on four previous occasions and will be keen to set a new record for victories in the competition.

Monaco Grand Prix – May 23

The Formula 1 season features numerous historic races, but the Monaco Grand Prix is unquestionably the pick of the bunch and worth watching live or streaming online.

Staged around the streets of Monte Carlo, the event is viewed as one of the most challenging tests faced by F1 drivers during the campaign.

Lewis Hamilton has dominated F1 in recent years, winning seven world titles, but his record of three victories at Monaco is less impressive.

Max Verstappen could be the value bet in this year’s renewal, with the Red Bull driver looking capable of mounting a serious title challenge.

Europa League Final – May 26

The first of UEFA’s two major football finals could be an all-English affair, with Man Utd and Arsenal favourites to progress from their last four ties. With fans unlikely to be in attendance, you would need to watch the Europa League final via live streaming.

United hammered Roma 6-2 in the first leg of their semi-final against Roma, while the Gunners have a one-goal deficit to overcome in their tie against Villarreal.

The Red Devils could be a good bet to lift the trophy having impressed since dropping into the competition from the Champions League.

The winners of the Europa League are guaranteed a place in next season’s Champions League, adding extra spice to the tournament.

Champions League Final – May 29

English clubs could also dominate proceedings in the Champions League, with Chelsea and Man City well-placed to make it through to the final.

Chelsea drew 1-1 at Real Madrid in the first leg of their tie, while City ran out impressive 2-1 winners at Paris Saint-Germain. The second-legs will be treats to watch live online, as are most Champions League knockout games.

With home advantage in the second leg, both Chelsea and City will rightly fancy their chances of progressing to the final in Istanbul.

City will be desperate to go through, with the club still in with a chance of completing the treble this season.

Indianapolis 500 – May 30

The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 rounds off a thrilling month and will be a notable occasion in the sporting calendar.

The 2020 renewal was unfortunately held behind closed doors, but this year’s event is set to be staged with around 135,000 fans in attendance.

Japanese driver Takuma Sato won the race for the second time last season to add to his 2017 success, but could find it difficult to follow up this year.

The last driver to go back-to-back in the Indy 500 was Helio Castroneves (2001 & 2002), highlighting the competitive nature of the event.