The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Jovanni Straffon +850 over James Tennyson
Notable New Champions:
- IBF World Flyweight Champion: Sunny Edwards
- WBO International Junior Featherweight Champion: Michael Conlan
- CES MMA Bantamweight Champion: Josh Smith
- IBO World Lightweight Champion: Jovanni Straffon
- WBO Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion: Joseph Parker
- ONE Light Heavyweight Championship: Reinier De Ridder
- WBA Regular World Middleweight Champion: Erislandy Lara
Going Forward:
- Pretty Face, Bare Knuckle: Rachael Ostovich, another UFC fighter mostly known for her glam than her game is signing with BKFC, following in the footsteps of Paige Van Zant, and it’s clear that Bare Knuckle will look forward to setting up a bout between the two.
- Run It Back and Jesus Christ Get the Ring Walk Situation Ironed Out Beforehand: Once the emergency call was placed to Dereck Chisora’s mother and the Ringwalkgate was ironed out, Joseph Parker and Chisora had a spirited tilt, with Chisora bringing the fight to Joseph Parker over twelve rounds with Parker narrowly escaping with a win that many people had for Chisora. Parker implied he’s open to a rematch, and it could be a good draw in England.
- Seeing Him in His Nightmares: If Aung La N Sang could invent a time machine, I’m sure it would be to travel to the day Reinier De Ridder first found a boxing glove as a child and tried to knock it out of his hands with a stern warning. The morning of October 30 last year, Sang was the ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight champion. That night, De Ridder relieved him of his Middleweight title in the first round. Now come April, and Sang is supposed to defend his Light Heavyweight title against Vitaly Bigdash, when all of a sudden, Bigdash withdraws due to a failed COVID test, and who’s there to fill in? Yep, Reinier De Ridder to the rescue! And lo and behold, doesn’t he ride in and take Sang’s Middleweight title, as well. Little over six months later, and it’s De Ridder who’s the double champ.