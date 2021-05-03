Top Tips to Preserve your Golf Equipment 

Golf is not a poor man’s game.

To get started in the sport, you’ll need to invest a fair amount of money in the basic equipment required by novice and professional golfers alike. For those that love the game, this is money well-spent.

But to ensure you really get the most bang for your buck, you’ll need to invest time and energy towards maintaining your equipment. Since golf clubs see the most action, they are the most likely to experience wear and tear over time. Here are some top tips to prevent damage and ensure your beloved clubs can truly go the distance.

Use Best Cleaning Practices

You don’t need to utilize fancy cleaning products to maintain the quality of your golf clubs. Warm water and mild, fragrance-free dish soap will do the trick.

Submerge the clubhead in soapy water for 5 to 10 minutes and allow it to soak. Do not allow water to creep past the hosel, as this could damage non-metal parts of the club, like the ferrule.

Attention to detail is key when cleaning the grooves of your clubhead. Dirt and grime stuck in the grooves could affect the quality of the grip your club has on the ball. It’s best to scrub the grooves carefully with a soft bristle brush. Never use metal bristles, as this could damage your gear.

Store Clubs Properly

After making sure your clubs are clean, your focus should turn to proper storage. If you store your golf equipment correctly, it’ll have a much longer lifespan, even if you don’t play frequently.

While incredibly important, proper storage is not difficult. The best place to keep your gear is in your golf bag. This protects your clubs from dust and accidental impact damage.

Before storing your clubs in your bag, make sure they are completely dry. Any moisture left on the clubs could lead to nasty rust. Your golf bag should never be stored anywhere long-term with high levels of humidity, so it is best to keep it indoors. A low-humidity, temperature-controlled storage space is ideal for the best protection.

Use Headcovers

Headcovers are made specifically with protection for the heads and shafts of your clubs in mind, particularly for woods. Clubs jostle around inside golf bags, so covers are a proactive way to ensure your equipment remains free from scratches and other damage.

Traditionally, certain clubs, such as drivers, were made of wood. This meant covers were a necessity, as wood clubs are more easily damaged. Most woods are made of alloys or metal in the modern-day, but covers are still important for their graphite shafts.

An added bonus of headcovers is the opportunity to express individual styles. Golfers can choose unique, branded designs, like the ones available at Stitch Golf, to promote their favorite teams or bring some humor to the golf field.

Carry a Golf Towel With You

One of the easiest, proactive ways to protect your clubs is to always have a gold towel handy. This can be a simple dish rag or a microfiber towel.

Attach it to your bag and wipe your clubs down periodically throughout your game. This will decrease the cleanup time required later on. Plus, having a towel will make your life a lot easier in case of a surprise rain.

Final Thoughts

Golfers take pride in the quality, durability, and craftsmanship of their clubs.

When it comes to keeping your equipment clean, a little goes a long way. Make sure your investment is worthwhile by following these basic maintenance tips. Your game will be even better for it.