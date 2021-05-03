MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: May 3/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: May 3/21

By May 3, 2021 1:59 pm

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 27: Arnold Allen of England celebrates his victory over Yaotzin Meza of USA during the Featherweight Bout of the UFC Fight Night at The O2 Arena on February 27, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Featherweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Alexander Volkanovski 817.5
2 3 3 Brian Ortega 418
3 2 2 Max Holloway 372
4 4 7 Josh Emmett 364
5 6 Song Yadong 289
6 5 5 Chan Sung Jung 280
7 NR Ryan Hall 270
8 7 9 Dan Ige 212.5
9 13 8 Arnold Allen 200
10 24 15 Giga Chikadze 188.5
11 8 Ricky Simon 174.5
12 12 10 Shane Burgos 163
13 9 11 Sodiq Yusuff 155
14 9 6 Calvin Kattar 149.5
15 16 Lerone Murphy 148
16 15 14 Movsar Evloev 147
17 17 Hakeem Dawodu 135
18 11 13 Edson Barboza 133
19 19 Gavin Tucker 114.5
20 20 12 Bryce Mitchell 114
21 14 Brian Kelleher 112
21 NR Herbert Burns 112
23 25 Charles Jourdain 98
24 26 Ilia Topuria 96
25 20 Ricardo Ramos 95
26 NR Gabriel Benitez 94
26 28 Julian Erosa 94
28 18 Andre Fili 87
29 28 Makwan Amirkhani 82
30 22 Darren Elkins 75
31 23 Mirsad Bektic 74
32 31 Daniel Pineda 72
32 31 Nate Landwehr 72
34 26 16 Cub Swanson 69.5
35 NR Luke Sanders 68
36 NR Jonathan Pearce 60
36 36 L’udovit Klein 60
38 38 Darrick Minner 55
39 40 Kyle Nelson 54
39 40 Zubaira Tukhugov 54
41 35 Alex Caceres 50
41 36 Billy Quarantillo 50
43 34 Charles Rosa 49
43 42 Seung Woo Choi 49
45 NR Kevin Aguilar 48
46 46 Omar Morales 47
47 44 Danny Henry 45
48 38 Jared Gordon 43.5
49 45 Jordan Griffin 40
50 42 Shane Young 33
51 47 Douglas Silva de Andrade 29
52 48 Chase Hooper 28
53 49 Mike Trizano 26
54 NR Steven Peterson 25
55 NR Pat Sabatini 20
56 NR Felipe Colares 18
56 NR Tristan Connelly 18
58 50 Youssef Zalal 17
59 51 Nad Narimani 13
60 52 Austin Lingo 10
60 52 Bill Algeo 10
60 52 Jamall Emmers 10
60 NR Luis Saldana 10
60 52 Ode Osbourne 10
60 62 T.J. Brown 10
60 52 Timur Valiev 10
67 57 Danny Chavez 9
67 57 Sean Woodson 9
69 60 Chris Fishgold 8
69 57 Kai Kamaka III 8
71 NR Justin Jaynes 5
71 61 Vince Morales 5
73 62 Joshua Culibao 0
73 62 Kevin Croom 0
73 62 Marcelo Rojo 0
73 62 Martin Day 0
73 62 Steve Garcia 0

Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

