Combat

Fight of the Day: Bob Sapp vs. Jan Nortje

Fight of the Day: Bob Sapp vs. Jan Nortje

Combat

Fight of the Day: Bob Sapp vs. Jan Nortje

By May 4, 2021 8:25 am

By |

 

Date: February 23, 2008
Card: Strikeforce: At The Dome
Championship(s):
Venue: Tacoma Dome
Location: Tacoma, Washington

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

8hr

Mets 8hr ago

I didn’t have a lot of hope for Monday’s game because it was a bullpen game, and just about half the bullpen was unavailable because they had (…)

12hr

Oilers 12hr ago

The Edmonton Oilers were a virtual lock to make the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs before the COVID-19 pandemic reached North America and (…)

More Combat
Home