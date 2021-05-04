Performance Lab Flex vs Relief Factor: Which is the Best Joint Support Supplement?

Whether you’re into running, weightlifting, soccer or are just wanting to protect your joints as you get older…

…a joint support supplement is something every person should be considering in their lifestyle.

And you’re here because you’ve narrowed down your search to Performance Lab Flex vs Relief Factor. So here at TheSportsDaily, we’ll take you through which is the best joint support supplement to choose.

Quick Details on Performance Lab vs Relief Factor

Performance Lab Flex:

Our Overall Rating: 5/5

Ingredients Rating: 5/5

Cost for 1 month supply: $39 (USD)

Where to Buy: www.performancelab.com

Relief Factor:

Our Overall Rating: 4/5

Ingredients Rating: 4/5

Cost for 1 month supply: $64.95 (USD)

Where to Buy: Various Online Vendors

Performance Lab Flex: Should You Buy This Joint Support Supplement?

Performance Lab are a very reputable supplements company that’s been featured on international and national publications such as GoodHouseKeeping.com and more.

Known for having the cleanest supplement facts labels and only using premium ingredients in their products, it’s no wonder that their Performance Lab Flex joint support supplement has been positively reviewed by tons of websites.

But is it really as good as it’s believed to be?

To answer this question, we’ll analyze its full supplement facts label to show you exactly what’s inside.

Performance Lab Flex Ingredients

CurcuWIN® Turmeric

In case you’re wondering, CurcuWIN® is a patented form of turmeric. It’s much better than the “standard’ form of turmeric you’ll find in most other joint supplements.

Why? Because CurcuWIN® is an ultramodern nutritional innovation that makes curcumin 46X more absorbable.

We consider Turmeric to be an essential addition to any joint supplement due to its anti-inflammatory properties. With studies even showing that turmeric may even help with joint pain due to arthritis [1].

It’s contained in Performance Lab Flex in a 250 mg dosage. CurcuWIN® is also standardized to 20% curcuminoids in turmeric-identical ratios, so Performance Lab have really done their research when formulating their premium joint supplement.

AprèsFlex® Boswelia Serrata

AprèsFlex® is a patented form of Boswelia Serrata; something we always look for when searching for the best joint supplement.

So, it’s great that Performance Lab has added this ingredient into their product.

To show you why it’s known as a great joint support ingredient, a clinical study showed that Boswelia Serrata was able to significantly help subjects suffering with osteroarthritis in the knee [2].

Glucosamine Sulfate

Look at any joint supplement for humans and even dogs. And it’ll contain Glucosamine Sulfate – it’s one of the most clinically proven ingredients for joint support around.

Like with the other ingredients in Performance Lab Flex, Glucosamine Sulfate boasts numerous clinical studies showing its benefits in helping to protect your joints.

Several studies focused on its benefits to those suffering with osteoarthiritis, with one study even recommending people to take Glucosamine Sulfate with an Omega 3 supplement too [3].

Other ingredients in Performance Lab Flex:

Mythocondro® (Chondroitin Sulfate) – a patented form of Chonroitin Sulfate, it’s known for being super effective when taken alongside Glucosamine Sulfate.

– a patented form of Chonroitin Sulfate, it’s known for being super effective when taken alongside Glucosamine Sulfate. OptiMSM® (Methylsulfonylmethane) – a patented form of MSM, it’s known for being needed to form and maintain collagen, glucosamine, chondroitin and other proteins that comprise cartilage and connective tissues.

– a patented form of MSM, it’s known for being needed to form and maintain collagen, glucosamine, chondroitin and other proteins that comprise cartilage and connective tissues. NutriGenesis® Strontium – NutriGenesis is a patented system of creating premium vitamins and minerals, with Strontium included in Performance Lab Flex. It helps by Stimulating the production of osteoblasts (bone-building cells).

Performance Lab Flex Summary

In summary of Performance Lab Flex Ingredients, we’re very impressed with its formula. Which is why we’ve been happy to give it a 5/5 ingredients rating.

Ultimately, a supplement is only as effective as the ingredients contained within them. So we’re pleased to see that all of the ingredients found in Performance Lab Flex are clinically proven to protect your joints in numerous scientific trials.

The cost for 1 box (1 months supply) is $39 USD; for the great dosages and quality of ingredients found in this joint support supplement, this is a great price. You pay for what you get.

However, good news is that you can reduce the cost of each box to just $29.25 when choosing their best deal (3 Month Supply + 1 Box) for 4 boxes overall for a cost of $117 – for almost half a years worth, this is a great deal.

You can only buy Performance Lab Flex from their official website (as they don’t authorize any 3rd party online vendors (such as Amazon or GNC) to sell their products. So you’ll always be sure that you’re getting the best possible deals direct from Performance Lab’s website.

> Click here to see the lowest prices for Performance Lab Flex <

Relief Factor: Is It Your Best Option Here?

Like with Performance Lab Flex, Relief Factor also boasts a variety of positive reviews. It contains some great ingredients, so it’s no surprise.

However, Relief Factor only contains 4 main ingredients. Compared to Performance Lab Flex, this is a low amount for the price of $64.95 (almost double the price of 1 box of Performance Lab Flex).

We don’t want to make this a negative review at all, so now that the facts are out of the way we’ll focus on the positives of Relief Factor.

The good news is that Relief Factor does contain some positive ingredients.

Relief Factor Ingredients

Epimedium (AKA. Horny Goat Weed)

An interesting ingredient, the reason for Epimedium being in Relief Factor is due to Icariin (ICA) being an active compound extract being contained in it.

It’s also known as Horny Goat Weed. But as MedicalNewsToday mention: “Human research data to support the use of horny goat weed is limited at best”.

Turmeric

Relief Factor contains a standard form of Turmeric. As we’ve already mentioned, turmeric is one of the best ingredients you can find in a joint support supplement, so it’s great to see it in Relief Factor’s formula.

Japanese Fleeceflower Root

This ingredient contains high amounts of resveratrol. You may have heard of resveratrol before as it’s gained good publicity from being the ingredient in red wine that’s shown to be slightly beneficial for heart health (but don’t start drinking buckets of red wine for this reason…).

The good news is that resevertrol has shown to be beneficial in protecting joints in a clinical study. So while it sounds like a random ingredient, it does have its uses in Relief Factor [4].

Would we choose resveratrol over the likes of Chondroitin, MSM or Glucosamine Sulfate? No, but that doesn’t make resveratrol a bad addition to Relief Factor.

Omega 3

This is probably the best thing about Relief Factor; it contains omega 3 fatty acids in its formula.

Omega 3 is known for being a beneficial ingredient for a variety of things from fat loss, heart health to joint support.

However, we do prefer to take Omega 3 as a separate supplement from a joint support, so we can choose when to take it. For example, we like to take it along with a multivitamin to help the absorption of fat soluble vitamins such as Vitamin D.

Still, though. For those only wanting to take 1 product in general, having Omega 3 in a joint supplement is a great idea. It’s without a doubt the best ingredient in Relief Factor – but bear in mind that this isn’t sold with Omega 3 being its main benefit, this is a joint supplement.

Performance Lab Flex vs Relief Factor: Final Verdict

We’ve gone into great detail in analyzing the ingredients of both Performance Lab Flex vs Relief Factor in this review.

The reason is that a supplement really is only as good as the ingredients in their formula; if a product contains ineffective ingredients, then it will be ineffective overall.

With this in mind, we do prefer the ingredients found in Performance Lab Flex. We really like the detail and transparency behind the reasons Performance Lab have chosen each ingredient, as well as the scientific evidence on their website.

And at a price of $39 (USD) for 1 months supply, it’s a great deal for the premium, patented ingredients that you get.

> Click here to see the lowest prices for Performance Lab Flex <

References: