Sebastian Aho notches fourth career NHL hat trick

Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland registered his fourth National Hockey League hat trick on Monday. Aho scored thrice as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.

Aho’s first goal of the game was the game-winning goal. It came at 4:42 of the second period from Andrei Svechnikov of Barnaul, Russia, and Brady Skjei of Lakeville, MN. At the time, the Hurricanes went up 3-0.

Aho then scored at 9:52 of the second period from Dougie Hamilton of Toronto, Ontario, and Jordan Staal of Thunder Bay, Ontario, on the power play to put the Hurricanes up 4-0. Aho’s hat trick then came at 18:44 of the third period from Jesper Fast of Nassjo, Sweden into an empty net, which closed out the scoring and put the Hurricanes up 5-2.

In the game, Aho was one of three Hurricanes with a multi-point game. Hamilton had one goal and one assist for two points, and Vincent Trocheck of Pittsburgh, PA had two assists. The other Hurricanes goal scorer was Martin Necas of Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic.

This was Aho’s first hat trick of the season. His others came in a 5-1 Hurricanes win over the Philadelphia Flyers on January 31, 2017, in a 6-3 Hurricanes win over the Nashville Predators on January 13, 2019, and in a 6-2 Hurricanes win over the Minnesota Wild on December 7, 2019.

In 2020-21, Aho now has 24 goals and 31 assists for 55 points in 52 games. He is a +18 with 30 penalty minutes, 18 power-play points, three shorthanded goals, seven game-winning goals, 136 shots on goal, 345 faceoff wins, 24 blocked shots, 36 hits, 29 takeaways, and 56 giveaways. Aho leads the Hurricanes in goals, points, and shorthanded goals, and is tied with the Hurricanes in power-play points alongside Hamilton and Trocheck.

Carolina is currently first in the Central Divison with 77 points. With a record of 35 wins, 10 regulation losses, and seven losses in extra time, they have a two-point lead on the second-place Florida Panthers.