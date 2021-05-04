MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson Fight Card

By May 4, 2021 12:08 pm

By |

marina rodriguez

Jan 22, 2021; Abu Dhabi, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES; Marina Rodriguez of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 257 weigh-in at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 22, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson
May 8, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Rodriquez vs Waterson Fight Card

 points bet banner

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,430 – solid

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+  8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights (five rounds):
Marina Rodriguez   (13-1-2, #3 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Michelle Waterson   (18-8, #13 ranked women’s strawweight***FIGHT NOT YET OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED

Welterweights:
Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone   (36-15, 2 NC, #36 ranked welterweight) vs Alex Morono   (18-7, 1 NC, #49 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:
Neil Magny   (24-9, #17 ranked welterweight) vs Geoff Neal   (13-3, #20 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:
Maurice Greene   (9-6, #29 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima   (17-8-1, #18 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Diego Ferreira   (17-3, #10 ranked lightweight) vs Gregor Gillespie   (13-1, #12 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Amanda Ribas   (10-2, #7 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill   (13-9, #15 ranked women’s strawweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+  5:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:
Ben Rothwell   (38-13, #17 ranked heavyweight) vs Philipe Lins   (14-5, #38 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:
Phil Hawes   (10-2, #36 ranked middleweight) vs Kyle Daukaus   (10-1, #50 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:
L’udovit Klein   (17-2, #36 ranked featherweight) vs Mike Trizano   (9-1, #50 ranked featherweight)

Flyweights:
Ryan Benoit   (10-7, #11 ranked flyweight) vs Zarrukh Adashev   (3-3, #33 ranked flyweight)

Middleweights:
Park Jun-yong   (12-4, #47 ranked middleweight) vs Tafon Nchukwi   (5-0, #50 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:
Christian Aguilera   (14-7, #52 ranked welterweight) vs Carlston Harris   (15-4)

 

Betting Odds:


UFC on ESPN 24 odds - BestFightOdds

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home