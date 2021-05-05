Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: May 5/21

MMA Manifesto

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 2 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 412
2 2 1 Juliana Velasquez 409.5
3 3 5 Denise Kielholtz 186.5
4 4 Keri Taylor-Melendez 122
5 6 10 Valerie Loureda 99
6 5 6 Alejandra Lara 81
7 6 8 Kate Jackson 74.5
8 10 4 Kana Watanabe 74
9 9 3 Liz Carmouche 69
9 NR 7 Veta Arteaga 69
11 8 Danni Neilan 67
12 11 Emilee King 54
13 NR Diana Avsaragova 20
13 12 Sumiko Inaba 20
15 13 Chiara Penco 10
15 13 Lucie Bertaud 10
17 16 DeAnna Bennett 0
17 NR Desiree Yanez 0
17 16 Jessica Ruiz 0
17 NR Tara Graff 0
17 NR 11 Vanessa Porto 0

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Pound for Pound

 

