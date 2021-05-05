Rapid Recap: Celtics cruise over Magic, 132-96, as Kemba drops 32 in return

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

With every game crucial to avoiding the play-in tournament, the Celtics took care of business in Orlando. The Cs never trailed in beating the Magic, 132-96.

Kemba Walker came back from his oblique strain with a sparkling 32 points on 11 of 18 shooting (and 6 of 9 threes). Jayson Tatum had 27 points and Evan Fournier added 18 in his first game back since Orlando traded him to Boston. Marcus Smart had 9 assists. Moe Wagner (remember him?) had 20 for the Magic.

Boston shot 53.1% to Orlando’s 38.8%. The Celts had six players in double figures.

Lineup vs ORL ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/UHCvUjXVo6 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 5, 2021

Five and half minutes in… The Magic have made 1 shot. The Magic have committed 8 turnovers. The Magic are losing. 19-6, Celtics (Kemba has 12) — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) May 5, 2021

That might be a first this season. Three straight steals and transition scores – two by Walker, one by Rob Williams. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) May 5, 2021

Really bad foul by Pritchard to end the first quarter. Celtics legend Moe Wagner at the line for three free throws and a chance at a double-digit scoring quarter. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 5, 2021

Celtics lead the Magic 39-27 at the end of Q1 Walker: 12pts (5/7), 2-of-3 from 3

Fournier: 10pts (4/7)

Pritchard: 6pts (2/2 from 3) Wagner: 11pts

Hampton: 6pts — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 5, 2021

Moe Wagner has scored as many points in the first quarter tonight (11) as he did in his nine games with Celtics. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) May 5, 2021

Second quarter, the bench wasn’t getting it done, but the Cs still won the period.

#Celtics are 2-for-14 FG in 2Q. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 5, 2021

Love when you stop doing anything that resembles offense and just miss all your shots instead — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 5, 2021

Then Tatum got hot.

#Celtics end 2Q on a 17-4 run, lead #Magic 63-45 at half. Walker 18, Tatum 14, Fournier 12; Bacon 12, Wagner 11. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 6, 2021

Jayson Tatum ends the half with a beautiful J to beat the buzzer, but Kemba Walker – he’s the standout from the first half. He dropped 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting and looked like he was in a great rhythm. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) May 6, 2021

Third quarter, it was Kemba and Tatum.

Ok Kemba looks great — JJ ☘️ (@JJ_Boston_) May 6, 2021

These are the nights that just make you wonder what the Celtics could be in the postseason if Kemba is cookin. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) May 6, 2021

Kemba Walker is now up to 29 points on 10-of-15 FG in 22 minutes. There's still seven minutes left in the third quarter. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) May 6, 2021

Kemba is HOT 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3Vw2kDDKYf — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 6, 2021

these boys are havin fun tonight pic.twitter.com/2AAlGgCAKF — Efrain Ramos (@efraincarmelo) May 6, 2021

Oh poor Moe Wagner. Jayson put him in a blender. — RyanBB (@GreenTeamer247) May 6, 2021

Tatum scored 13 and Kemba 11 in the period.

End of 3Q: Celtics 100, Magic 75

☘️ Walker: 29 PTS (10-16, 5-8)

☘️ Tatum: 27 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL

☘️ Fournier: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL

🎩 Bacon: 20 PTS, 4 REB — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 6, 2021

Fourth quarter, pure garbage time.

The Celtics have jumped out to a 31-point lead in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/GIBf7cjpAB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 6, 2021

Tacko Fall has checked into the game ✅ — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) May 6, 2021

OKAY THEN TACKO pic.twitter.com/E1ibAy02RJ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 6, 2021

Celtics win 132-96 Walker – 32 points

Tatum – 27 points

Fournier – 18 points

Pritchard – 14 points

Celtics – 21-45 threes

Celtics – 28 assists Bacon – 20 points

Wagner – 20 points

Bamba – 19 points

Hampton – 18 points

Magic – 6-26 threes

Magic – 19 turnovers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 6, 2021

