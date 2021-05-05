Celtics

Rapid Recap: Celtics cruise over Magic, 132-96, as Kemba drops 32 in return

Rapid Recap: Celtics cruise over Magic, 132-96, as Kemba drops 32 in return

Rapid Recap: Celtics cruise over Magic, 132-96, as Kemba drops 32 in return

May 5, 2021 9:38 pm

With every game crucial to avoiding the play-in tournament, the Celtics took care of business in Orlando. The Cs never trailed in beating the Magic, 132-96.

Kemba Walker came back from his oblique strain with a sparkling 32 points on 11 of 18 shooting (and 6 of 9 threes). Jayson Tatum had 27 points and Evan Fournier added 18 in his first game back since Orlando traded him to Boston. Marcus Smart had 9 assists. Moe Wagner (remember him?) had 20 for the Magic.

Boston shot 53.1% to Orlando’s 38.8%. The Celts had six players in double figures.

Second quarter, the bench wasn’t getting it done, but the Cs still won the period.

Then Tatum got hot.

Third quarter, it was Kemba and Tatum.

Tatum scored 13 and Kemba 11 in the period.

Fourth quarter, pure garbage time.

