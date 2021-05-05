UFC Vegas 26 Prelim Breakout Star: Ludovit Klein

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once-per-event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

This card has been in some significant flux. The main event and co-main event both fell apart at the last minute. However, there is an abundance of fighters on the prelims that are fun to watch – including this gem.

Ludovit klein

Nickname – Mr. Highlight

Affiliation – Tiger Muay Thai

From – Slovakia

Height – 5’7″

Weight – 145 lbs (Featherweight)

Record – 17-2 (1-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

As the nickname suggests, Klein is flashy on the feet. He isn’t afraid to throw and to throw often. However, he isn’t reckless – each of his strikes is calculated, as was evident by his debut win. In that bout, he measured Shane Young out and then sniped him with a head kick. That finish is actually his third straight win via head kick, which also includes a regional level win over UFC veteran Lukasz Seajewski. While that clearly is his favorite method lately, he has plenty more ways to put someone away.

Why he has been overlooked

After his September debut, it’s hard to say that he still is all that much. Those who have their eyes even remotely on the prelims or the fight odds have definitely kept him on their radar. However, he didn’t have all that much hype coming in, so there is still room to grow. Some of that is because of where his regional fights took place. Many of those fights took place in his native Slovakia, which isn’t exactly on the radar of most fans in North America.

What makes this a good match-up

Mike Trizano has a nice set of wrestling skills and has shown it off in a variety of ways. The problem with that is that the way he prefers to use his wrestling is to keep the fight on the feet. His sprawl and brawl style worked very well against the likes of Luis Pena or Joe Gianetti, but is unlikely to show any success against Klein. Sure, he could change it up and use his skills offensively, but that would be a fairly large change in his usual work – which ultimately would be tough to pull off against a guy who manages distance as well as Klein.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 217-101-1 (2 NC) (13 DNF)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)