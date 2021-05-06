Chelsea and Manchester City to play in the 2021 Champions League Final

For only the third time ever there will be an all-English final in the Champions League. This week in the Champions League semi-finals, Chelsea defeated Real Madrid 2-0 and 3-1 on aggregate, while Manchester City defeated Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 and 4-1 on aggregate. That means that Chelsea and Manchester City will face each other on May 29 from Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

In Tuesday’s second-leg between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, Algerian captain Riyad Mahrez scored both goals for Manchester City in the two-goal win. Mahrez’s first goal came in the 11th minute, and the second goal came in the 63rd minute. Mahrez also scored in the 2-1 Manchester City win over Paris Saint-Germain on April 28.

Meanwhile, at Stamford Bridge in London on Wednesday, Chelsea got goals from Timo Wener of Stuttgart, Germany, and Mason Mount of Portsmouth, England. Werner had a goal in the 28th minute and Mount had a goal in the 85th minute. The other Chelsea player to score in the two-game aggregate was the rising American star Christian Pulisic of Hershey, PA. Pulisic was the lone Chelsea player to score in the first leg of the semi-final in Madrid on April 27.

The first time there was an all-English final in the Champions League was in 2008. That year Manchester United defeated Chelsea 6-5 in Moscow on penalties after the game was tied at one goal apiece. Then in 2019, Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

This is the second time that the Champions League Final is being played in Turkey. In 2005, Liverpool defeated A.C. Milan 3-2 on penalties after the game was tied at three goals apiece.

Manchester City currently leads the English Premier League with 80 points. Chelsea meanwhile is in fourth place with 61 points. Both Manchester City and Chelsea were involved in the Super League controversy this past month.