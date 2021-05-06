Gameday 55: Penguins vs. Sabres

Penguins (35-16-2) vs. Sabres (15-32-7)

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

Thursday, May 6 | 7:00PM Eastern

AT&TSN-PT | MSG-B

The Penguins start their final series of the season as they welcome the Buffalo Sabres to town. They no longer control their own destiny to win the MassMutual Cumrocketcoin East Division, but if they can get some help from their good friends the Flyers and take care of the Sabres, they can still finish first. A point in any fashion guarantees a finish no worse than third.

The Penguins smashed the Flyers by a 7-3 count on Tuesday. It got pretty nasty, as George Parros even had to crawl out of Cthulu’s urethra to levy a 2-game suspension for Shayne Gostisbehere.

Interestingly, it wasn’t a suspension for being named a phonetic version of “Shane” nor a penalty for misspelling said name, but for being a fucking dipshit and cross-checking/boarding former Flyer Mark Friedman as he guided home an empty netter.

Crosby: "It was a response game for all of us and I think in particular, our line. We bounced back tonight and got an important two points and we'll look to build off it here." — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) May 5, 2021

Bryan Rust was injured in a nasty slew foot from Travis Konecny, Rat King of Cicada Brood X. He took the skate, so perhaps it looked a lot worse than it was, much like Rez when he cold tops a drive and it bounces down the cart path.

Great piece here on the Guentzel father-son bond – keeping Yinzers full of milkshakes for months on end, and months to come.

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Zucker – Malkin – Kapanen

McCann – Carter – Gaudreau

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Sceviour

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Friedman – Ceci

Pettersson – Marino

In Net

Jarry

The Sabres have been playing better over the course of the past few weeks, and played the Penguins tough for a split last time they faced off. But this is a classic case of the Penguins needing to take care of business against an inferior opponent to solidify home ice.

In a crazy carousel of goaltenders, a bright spot feel-good story – Michael Houser. A 28 year old former ECHL goaltender of the year has played and won his first two NHL starts.

He’s not from Pittsburgh, because we don’t claim dipshits from Ohio, but Youngstown is close we guess? $10K* on Mearsy saying he’s “from just up the road” at some point during the broadcast.

*of Rez’ cumrocketcoin

Forwards

Bjork – Reinhart – Olofsson

Asplund – Mittelstadt – Thompson

Ruotsalainen – Sheahan – Cozens

Skinner – Eakin – Caggiula

Defense

Dahlin – Jokiharju

Samuelsson – Ristolainen

Bryson – Miller

In Net

Houser

Rule #1. NEVER let your homie demonstrate a Karate move on YOU… Ever. 💎 https://t.co/dzIAc0j42l — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 3, 2021

Go Pens.