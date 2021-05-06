Your Weekend in Combat Sports

By Luke Irwin | May 6, 2021 10:51 am

Friday May 7

3:00am: 2021 World Olympic Games Qualifier (FloWrestling)

6:00am: Eternal MMA 59 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:30am: 2021 Women’s National Championship (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: The DAZN Boxing Show (DAZN)

3:00pm: Canelo vs. Saunders Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

6:05pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Bellator 258 Prelims (YouTube)

9:00pm: Bellator 258 (Showtime)

9:00pm: BC Promotions: All In ($12.99 Fite.tv)

9:30pm: Gym Crashers Pro 2 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Fighting Alliance Championship 8 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: LUX 13 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday May 8

3:00am: 2021 World Olympic Games Qualifier (FloWrestling)

10:30am: 2021 Women’s National Championship (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2021 Aztec Warrior Championships (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: A1 Federation: Lethwei/Muay Thai ($5.23 pp24.pl)

1:30pm: EFC 85 Prelims (Facebook)

2:00pm: EFC 85 (DAZN)

3:00pm: Subs on the Shore: San Pedro ($14.99 Fite.tv)

5:00pm: UFC on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: NFC 132 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: UFC on ESPN: Rodriguez vs. Waterson (ESPN)

8:00pm: Billy Joe Saunders vs. Canelo Alvarez/Elwin Soto vs. Katsunari Takayama (DAZN)

8:30pm: Rage in the Cage OKC 80 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

11:00pm: UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

11:00pm: UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

Sunday May 9

3:00am: 2021 World Olympic Games Qualifier (FloWrestling)

10:30am: 2021 Women’s National Championship (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2021 Aztec Warrior Championships (FloWrestling)

3:30pm: Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Ramirez vs. Taylor: Part I (ESPN2)

Top-10 Viewing Options: This is really a one-fight weekend. Yikes.

1. Billy Joe Saunders vs. Canelo Alvarez/Elwin Soto vs. Katsunari Takayama: IS EVERYONE FINE WITH THE RING WALK SCENARIOS AND THE RING SIZE NOW AND THE JUDGES NATIONALITIES NOW?!

2. Bellator 258: Losing Rumble vs. Romero hurts, but this card is still better than the UFC’s offering.

3. UFC on ESPN: Rodriguez vs. Waterson: Good lord has this card been absolutely decimated.

4. Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Ramirez vs. Taylor: Part I: The road towards an undisputed junior welterweight champion starts here.

5. A1 Federation: Lethwei/Muay Thai: Your only eight-limbed option this weekend. Pretty great pricepoint.

6. 2021 World Olympic Games Qualifier: Well, the broadcast time is a real bummer, but if you want to see world-class wrestlers vie for the pinnacle of the sport, here you go.

7. The DAZN Boxing Show: DAZN rolls out more original programming.

8. 2021 Women’s National Championship: Support women’s wrestling!

9. Canelo vs. Saunders Weigh-Ins: Watch as Billy Joe says the scale is misleading and biased against him!

10. Eternal MMA 59: Some early morning Oceanic MMA on Fight Pass!

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Lethwei Bout: Cezary Zugaj vs. Michal Koso Kosik [A1 Federation]

4. Muay Thai Bout: Bryton Joao Mabel vs. Stepan Guba [A1 Federation]

3. Lethwei Bout: Davtyan Garik vs. Filip Rzadek [A1 Federation]

2. Muay Thai Bout: Bartosz Botwina vs. Mindaugus Narauskas [A1 Federation]

1. Mistrza Polski Federacji A1 95kg Championship: Ivan Bartek (c) vs. Mateus Duczmal [A1 Federation]

BOXING

5. Heavyweight Bout: Frank Sanchez (17-0) vs. Nagy Aguilera (21-10) [Matchroom on DAZN]

4. Vacant WBO International Junior Middleweight Championship: Liam Smith (29-2-1) vs. Magomed Kurbanov (21-0)

3. WBA Intercontinental Junior Middleweight Championship: Kieron Conway (c) (16-1-1) vs. Souleymane Cissokho (12-0) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. WBO World Junior Flyweight Championship: Elwin Soto (c) vs. Katsunari Takayama (32-8) [Matchroom on DAZN]

1. WBC/WBA Super/WBO World Super Middleweight Championships: Billy Joe Saunders (c) (30-0) vs. Saul Alvarez (55-1-2) [Matchroom on DAZN]

MMA

5. Bantamweight Bout: Albert Morales (10-6-1) vs. Patchy Mix (13-1) [Bellator 258]

4. Middleweight Bout: Lorenz Larkin (22-7) vs. Rafael Carvalho (16-5) [Bellator 258]

3. Welterweight Bout: Alex Morono (18-7) vs. Donald Cerrone (36-15) [UFC on ESPN: Rodriguez vs. Waterson]

2. Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal (13-3) vs. Neil Magny (24-8) [UFC on ESPN: Rodriguez vs. Waterson]

1. Bellator Bantamweight Championship: Juan Archuleta (c) (25-2) vs. Sergio Pettis (20-5) [Bellator 258]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5-2. N/A

1. 8-Team Submission Grappling Tournament [Gym Crashers Pro 2]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: We’re a school lunch with a Star Crunch away from getting into the black, folks!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Geoff Neal vs. Neil Magny

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Liam Smith vs. Magomed Kurbanov

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Elwin Soto over Katsunari Takayama

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Bellator 258

Upset of the Week: Maurice Greene over Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Billy Joe Saunders vs. Canelo Alvarez