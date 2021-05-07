UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: May 7/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Aljamain Sterling 567 2 3 3 Cory Sandhagen 389 3 4 2 Petr Yan 356.5 4 5 5 Cody Garbrandt 246 5 7 4 Rob Font 243.5 6 6 7 Marlon Moraes 205 7 10 16 Marlon Vera 193.5 8 9 6 Jose Aldo 183 9 8 9 Pedro Munhoz 181 10 11 10 Dominick Cruz 180 11 14 Song Yadong 179 12 12 8 Frankie Edgar 151 13 13 13 Jimmie Rivera 148 14 26 12 Merab Dvalishvili 142.5 15 20 Said Nurmagomedov 135 16 16 Casey Kenney 134 17 21 15 Kyler Phillips 133 18 17 Raoni Barcelos 131 19 NR Matt Schnell 121 20 15 14 Cody Stamann 117.5 21 22 Louis Smolka 116 22 18 Rani Yahya 108.5 23 28 Davey Grant 106 24 25 Sean O’Malley 100.5 25 18 Nathaniel Wood 95.5 26 NR Ricardo Ramos 95 27 29 Montel Jackson 87 28 31 Adrian Yanez 85 29 33 Damon Jackson 81 29 23 Eddie Wineland 81 31 31 Chris Gutierrez 79 32 24 Alejandro Perez 76.5 33 30 Jonathan Martinez 75.5 34 27 11 Raphael Assuncao 68.5 35 35 Miles Johns 66 36 36 Mario Bautista 62 37 37 Trevin Jones 60 38 38 Aiemann Zahabi 55 39 40 Umar Nurmagomedov 50 40 42 Nathan Maness 49 41 49 Jack Shore 45 41 43 Khalid Taha 45 43 39 Andre Ewell 41 44 51 Danaa Batgerel 38 44 40 Julio Arce 38 44 45 Randy Costa 38 47 46 Gustavo Lopez 36 48 56 Tony Gravely 29 49 44 Jose Alberto Quinonez 28 50 NR Rogerio Bontorin 21 51 51 John Castaneda 20 51 51 Ronnie Lawrence 20 51 47 Thomas Almeida 20 54 50 Hunter Azure 19 55 54 Heili Alateng 17 56 48 Mark De La Rosa 16.5 57 55 Frankie Saenz 13 58 56 Anderson dos Santos 10 58 NR Bill Algeo 10 58 NR Timur Valiev 10 58 56 Tony Kelley 10 62 59 Irwin Rivera 9 63 62 Aaron Phillips 0 63 62 Cameron Else 0 63 62 Drako Rodriguez 0 63 62 Gaetano Pirrello 0 63 62 Jamey Simmons 0 63 62 Jesse Strader 0 63 62 Johnny Munoz 0 63 62 Journey Newson 0 63 62 Kevin Natividad 0 63 62 Mark Striegl 0 63 62 Ray Rodriguez 0 63 62 Sergey Morozov 0 63 62 T.J. Laramie 0 63 62 Victor Rodriguez 0





Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)