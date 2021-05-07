Watch European Canoe Slalom Championships 2021 Live stream Online Highlights

Watch European Canoe Slalom Championships Live Online

The Kayaking fans are in threat as the 2021 European Canoe Slalom Championships will be starting this weekend. The championship will take place in Ivrea in Italy. Some of the best slalom paddlers from Europe will be back in action. A handful of athletes including ex Olympians and the present lot will battle it out for a spot at the Olympic games in Tokyo later this year.

This championship will also be the qualifier for the European continental qualifier. There will be about 200 paddlers taking part from 27 different countries in the championship which will start on Thursday and end on Sunday. The paddlers will fight for the European championship medals and the remaining for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Lastly, the championship missed the two powerhouses Germany and Great Britain. But this time both are back in action to analyze their form with the rest of the continent.

The countries that will take part in the 2021 European Canoe Slalom Championships are Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Spain, Estonia, France, Great Britain, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, North Macedonia, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Turkey, and Ukraine.

Each of the four categories will have a single Olympic ticket up for grabs. The four categories are men’s and women’s kayaking and Canoe. And the competition will be fierce for that elusive spot in the Olympics. The men’s canoe event will be more intense as two of the strongest teams Italy and Germany will fight it out for the top spot.

European Canoe Slalom Championships 2021 Preview and Live Stream Channels

The championship will have the ICF progression system applied, which means 40 MK1, 30 MC1, 30 WK1, and 30 WC1 boats will head to the semi-finals. Then the top 10 boats from each event will take part in the finals.

Along with the Olympic qualifiers, a lot of the teams consist of their own selections for the Olympics. There will be a fight for the four spots remaining. The selections will decide the team that will take part in the Olympics in Tokyo.

The 2021 European Canoe Slalom championships will begin on the Thursday afternoon with the heats of women’s and men’s kayaking, then on the morning of Friday women’s and men’s canoe heats will follow, later in the afternoon, the first set of medals will be presented to the best in team events.

The semi-finals and finals in both kayak events will be held on Saturday, along with the time trials extreme canoe slalom. The championship will end on Sunday with the men’s and women’s canoe semi-finals and the finals and the extreme canoe slalom competition.

How to watch the 2021 European Canoe Slalom championship on live streaming channels?

From Austria

If you are a resident of Austria, the Czech, France Italy, Slovakia or Slovenia the 2021 European Canoe Slalom championship will be telecasted on ORF, Ceska TV, L’Equipe 24/24, Rai, RTV Slovakia, RTV Slovenia.

Check the TV guide of your country for the schedule of programs

ECA TV Online

If you live outside the countries Austria, the Czech, France Italy, Slovakia or Slovenia you can watch the championship on Facebook live by subscribing to http://www.facebook.com/ECAlivestream.

NOTE: Because of the TV rights restrictions countries like AUT, CZE, FRA, ITA, SLO, SVK will have geo-restrictions starting from Friday afternoon until the end of the Championships. But the heats can be watched online.

YouTube

Another good way to watch this game in live stream is through Youtube, you just have to search for the relevant channels and we are sure you would get access to the content very easily. Best part it would be free and in very good quality.

Reddit

If you like watching the live stream for free then Reddit is the platform to go for. Here you just have to join the relevant subreddits and wait for the links to show up. There would be many good quality ones there, you should just be part of the right groups.