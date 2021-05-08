104th Giro d'Italia 2021 Trasmissione in diretta in Italy Live Stream Reddit/Crackstreams

Watch Giro d’Italia 2021 Live Streaming Reddit Online
Giro d’Italia 2021 Trasmissione in diretta in Italy Live Stream Reddit/Crackstreams: The time trial and general classification favorites are scattered throughout the event with Victor Campenaerts (Team Qhubeka Assos) at 14:02, Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) at 15:30, Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at 15:43.
The race distance is about 3,500km consisting of mountains, hills, sprints, ITTs, and breathtaking views that make up the route of the 2021 Giro d’Italia. And the cyclists will cover the 47,000 meters race distance.
There are 9 enormous stages, the first four stages fall on successive days from Stage 6 to Stage 9.
There are also the summit finishes on the notorious Monte Zoncolan which is Stage 14 and Stage 17 is the cruel reward of the riders for conquering Passo di San Valentino on the same stage. All the stages are exhausting.
Tao Geoghegan Hart surprisingly won the pink jersey in 2020, but will not defend his title.
In 2018 Simon Yates had an agonizing fall and he has an unfinished business here, but he knows that the Grand tour is very unpredictable. Egan Bernal is another guy to look out for, others to watch out for are Remco Evenepoel and Joao Almeida.
Continue reading to know the ways to watch the 2021 Giro d’Italia live stream from your home.
2021 Giro d’Italia Live Stream Reddit schedule and start times
Reddit is one of the best bookmarking sites to watch 2021 Giro d’Italia live streaming online for free.
Stage 1 – Saturday 8th May
Turin to Turin (9km ITT)
Eurosport 1 – 12:50pm
Stage 2 – Sunday 9th May
Stupinigi to Novara (173km flat)
Eurosport 1 – 11:30am
Stage 3 – Monday 10th May
Biella to Canale (187km hilly)
Eurosport 1 – 12pm
Stage 4 – Tuesday 11th May
Piacenza to Sestola (185km hilly)
Eurosport 1 – 12pm
Stage 5 – Wednesday 12th May
Modena to Cattolica (171km flat)
Eurosport 1 – 12pm
Stage 6 – Thursday 13th May
Grotte di Frassassi to Ascoli Piceno (150km mountain)
Eurosport 1 – 12pm
Stage 7 – Friday 14th May
Notaresco to Temoli (178km flat)
Eurosport 1 – 12pm
Stage 8 – Saturday 15th May
Foggia to Guardia Sanframondi (173km mountain)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Stage 9 – Sunday 16th May
Castel di Sangro to Campo Felice (160km mountain)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
REST DAY – Monday 17th May
N/A
Stage 10 – Tuesday 18th May
L’Aquila to Foligno (140km hilly)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Stage 11 – Wednesday 19th May
Perugia to Montalcino (163km hilly)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Stage 12 – Thursday 20th May
Siena to Bagno di Romagna (209km hilly)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Stage 13 – Friday 21st May
Ravenna to Verona (197km flat)
Eurosport 2 – TBC
Stage 14 – Saturday 22nd May
Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan (205km mountain)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Stage 15 – Sunday 23rd May
Grado to Gorizia (145km hilly)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
REST DAY – Monday 24th May
N/A
Stage 16 – Tuesday 25th May
Sacille to Cortina d’Ampezzo (212km mountain)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Stage 17 – Wednesday 26th May
Canazei to Sega di Ala (193km mountain)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Stage 18 – Thursday 27th May
Rovereto to Stradella (228km flat)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Stage 19 – Friday 28th May
Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera Valsesia (178km mountain)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Stage 20 – Saturday 29th May
Verbania to Alpe Motta (165km mountain)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
Stage 21 – Sunday 30th May
Senago to Milan (29.4km ITT)
Eurosport 1 – TBC
How to watch 2021 Giro d’Italia Live Streaming in the UK?
Fans in the UK have a lot of options to watch the 2021 Giro d’Italia
Eurosport Player is providing the live coverage of the 2021 Giro d’Italia, and the cost for streaming service is about £6.99 a month or £39.99 annually, and it supports a wide array of platforms and devices.
There is a FREE option as well. Welsh-language channel S4C will also offer the live coverage of the 2021 Giro d’Italia. It is available on its linear TV channel and can be watched on the TV app and S4C Clic will also stream and the catch-up service. S4C can also be streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.
One more option is the GCN+ Race Pass, and the price is £39.99 for a year. But the problem is that it can be watched on only mobile phones.
The start times may vary, but mostly the Giro d’Italia stages will start in the afternoon. You can find the schedule on the website of the channel.
How to watch Giro d’Italia 2021 Online in Australia?
Cycling fans in Australia are the one of the luckiest in the world, they can watch the 2021 Giro d’Italia for free. The live stream is accessible Down Under on SBS channel and also on Viceland channel.
If you are already subscribed to the channel, then you can also watch with the GCN+ Race Pass, which is priced at AU$65 for a year.
The start times may vary, but mostly the Giro d’Italia stages will startbegin at 9pm AEST.
How to watch Giro d’Italia 2021in the US
Cycling fans in the US can watch the Giro d’Italia with the GCN+ Race Pass by live streaming. The price of the pass in America is $8.99/month or $49.99 for a year.
The start times may vary, but you will have to be ready as some stages will start early, as several stages will start at around 7 am ET or 4 am PT.
How to watch the 2021 Giro d’Italia in Canada?
Canadians can also watch the Giro d’Italia live with the GCN+ Race Pass as well. In Canada, the pass will cost about $8.99/month or $49.99 for a year.
The start times may vary, but again Canadians will have to be ready to the early starts, as several stages will start at around 7 am ET or 4 am PT.
How to watch 2021 Giro d’Italia in New Zealand?
New Zealanders have the Sky sport to watch the Giro d’Italia. The is available in most of the paid TV bundles.
Be ready to burn some midnight oil as the stages will start at 11pm NZST.
Users who have already subscribed to the Skysport can watch the 2021 Giro d’Italia with the Sky Go service, But if you want to cut the cord then you can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. This platform is priced at just $19.99.
Giro d’Italia 2021 start list and riders
The provisional start list for the Giro d’Italia 2021:
Ineos Grenadiers
BERNAL Egan
GANNA Filippo
SIVAKOV Pavel
MARTÍNEZ Daniel
PUCCIO Salvatore
NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
MOSCON Gianni
CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
AG2R Citroën Team
BOUCHARD Geoffrey
NAESEN Lawrence
WARBASSE Larry
GOUGEARD Alexis
BIDARD François
CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
GALLOPIN Tony
VENDRAME Andrea
Astana-Premier Tech
VLASOV Aleksandr
SOBRERO Matteo
TEJADA Harold
FELLINE Fabio
SÁNCHEZ Luis León
IZAGIRRE Gorka
PRONSKIY Vadim
BATTISTELLA Samuele
Bahrain-Victorious
LANDA Mikel
BILBAO Pello
MOHORIČ Matej
CARUSO Damiano
ARASHIRO Yukiya
MÄDER Gino
TRATNIK Jan
VALLS Rafael
Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
VISCONTI Giovanni
BATTAGLIN Enrico
CARBONI Giovanni
FIORELLI Filippo
TONELI Alessandro
GABBURU Davide
ZOCCARATO Samuele
MARENGO Umberto
Bora-Hansgrohe
SAGAN Peter
BUCHMANN Emanuel
GROßSCHARTNER Felix
FABBRO Matteo
ALEOTTI Giovanni
BODNAR Maciej
BENEDETTI Cesare
OSS Daniel
Intermarché-Wanty Gobert Matériaux
HIRT Jan
HERMANS Quinten
PASQUALON Andrea
TAARAMÄE Rein
MINALI Riccardo
PETILLI Simone
KREDER Wesley
VAN DER HOORN Taco
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
VIVIANI Elia
CONSONNI Simone
EDET Nicolas
VIVIANI Attilio
ROCHAS Rémy
SABATINI Fabio
BERHANE Natnael
LAFAY Victor
Deceuninck – Quick-Step
ALMEIDA João
EVENEPOEL Remco
KNOX James
KEISSE Iljo
MASNADA Fausto
HONORÉ Mikkel
SERRY Pieter
CAVAGNA Rémi
EF Education-Nippo
CARTHY Hugh
BETTIOL Alberto
CAICEDO Jonathan
GUERREIRO Ruben
BARTA William
VAN GARDEREN Tejay
KEUKELEIRE Jens
CARR Simon
Groupama – FDJ
REICHENBACH Sébastian
MOLARD Rudy
GUGLIELMI Simon
VALTER Attila
DUCHESNE Antoine
SEIGLE Romain
VAN DEN BERG Lars
BADILATTI Matteo
Israel Start-Up Nation
MARTIN Dan
BEVIN Patrick
NEILANDS Krists
CIMOLAI Davide
NIV Guy
DOWSETT Alex
DE MARCHI Alessandro
BRÄNDLE Matthias
Lotto-Soudal
EWAN Caleb
DE GENDT Thomas
KLUGE Roger
VANHOUCKE Harm
GOOSSENS Kobe
OLDANI Stefano
DE BUYST Jasper
MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
Team BikeExchange
YATES Simon
SCHULTZ Nick
NIEVE Mikel
KANGERT Tanel
JUUL-JENSEN Chris
HEPBURN Michael
SCOTSON Callum
MEYER Cameron
Movistar Team
SOLER Marc
OLIVEIRA Nelson
JORGENSEN Matteo
CATALDO Dario
TORRES Albert
VILLELLA Davide
RUBIO Einer
PEDRERO Antonio
Team Qhubeka-Assos
NIZZOLO Giacomo
CAMPENAERTS Victor
LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
SCHMID Mauro
POZZOVIVO Domenico
WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
WALSCHEID Max
FRANKINY Kilian
Jumbo-Visma
GROENEWEGEN Dylan
BENNETT George
DEKKER David
BOUWMAN Koen
VAN EMDEN Jos
FOSS Tobias
AFFINI Edoardo
MARTENS Paul
Team DSM
HINDLEY Jai
BARDET Romain
ROCHE Nicolas
ARNDT Nikias
DENZ Nico
HAMILTON Chris
KANTER Max
STORER Michael
Trek-Segafredo
NIBALI Vincenzo
CICCONE Giulio
MOLLEMA Bauke
DE KORT Koen
MOSCA Jacopo
MOSCHETTI Matteo
BRAMBILLA Gianluca
GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
UAE Team Emirates
GAVIRIA Fernando
FORMOLO Davide
DOMBROWSKI Joe
COVI Alessandro
CONTI Valerio
RICHEZE Max
ULISSI Diego
MOLANO Juan Sebastián
Alpecin-Fenix
MERLIER Tim
JANSSENS Jimmy
LEYSEN Senne
RIESEBEEK Oscar
VERVAEKE Louis
VERMEERSCH Gianni
DE BONDT Dries
KRIEGER Alexander
EOLO-Kometa Cycling Team
CHRISTIAN Mark
BELLETTI Manuel
GAVAZZI Francesco
ALBANESE Vincenzo
DINA Márton
FORTUNATO Lorenzo
RAVASI Edward
RIVI Samuele
Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec
CEPEDA Jefferseon Alexander
SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
PELLAUD Simon
RAVANELLI Simone
TESFATSION Natnael
PONOMAR Adrii
TAGLIANI Filippo
VENCHIARUTTI Nicola