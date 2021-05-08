104th Giro d'Italia 2021 Trasmissione in diretta in Italy Live Stream Reddit/Crackstreams

Giro d’Italia 2021 Trasmissione in diretta in Italy Live Stream Reddit/Crackstreams: The time trial and general classification favorites are scattered throughout the event with Victor Campenaerts (Team Qhubeka Assos) at 14:02, Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) at 15:30, Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at 15:43.

The race distance is about 3,500km consisting of mountains, hills, sprints, ITTs, and breathtaking views that make up the route of the 2021 Giro d’Italia. And the cyclists will cover the 47,000 meters race distance.

There are 9 enormous stages, the first four stages fall on successive days from Stage 6 to Stage 9.

There are also the summit finishes on the notorious Monte Zoncolan which is Stage 14 and Stage 17 is the cruel reward of the riders for conquering Passo di San Valentino on the same stage. All the stages are exhausting.

Tao Geoghegan Hart surprisingly won the pink jersey in 2020, but will not defend his title.

In 2018 Simon Yates had an agonizing fall and he has an unfinished business here, but he knows that the Grand tour is very unpredictable. Egan Bernal is another guy to look out for, others to watch out for are Remco Evenepoel and Joao Almeida.

Continue reading to know the ways to watch the 2021 Giro d’Italia live stream from your home.

2021 Giro d’Italia Live Stream Reddit schedule and start times

Stage 1 – Saturday 8th May

Turin to Turin (9km ITT)

Eurosport 1 – 12:50pm

Stage 2 – Sunday 9th May

Stupinigi to Novara (173km flat)

Eurosport 1 – 11:30am

Stage 3 – Monday 10th May

Biella to Canale (187km hilly)

Eurosport 1 – 12pm

Stage 4 – Tuesday 11th May

Piacenza to Sestola (185km hilly)

Eurosport 1 – 12pm

Stage 5 – Wednesday 12th May

Modena to Cattolica (171km flat)

Eurosport 1 – 12pm

Stage 6 – Thursday 13th May

Grotte di Frassassi to Ascoli Piceno (150km mountain)

Eurosport 1 – 12pm

Stage 7 – Friday 14th May

Notaresco to Temoli (178km flat)

Eurosport 1 – 12pm

Stage 8 – Saturday 15th May

Foggia to Guardia Sanframondi (173km mountain)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Stage 9 – Sunday 16th May

Castel di Sangro to Campo Felice (160km mountain)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

REST DAY – Monday 17th May

N/A

Stage 10 – Tuesday 18th May

L’Aquila to Foligno (140km hilly)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Stage 11 – Wednesday 19th May

Perugia to Montalcino (163km hilly)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Stage 12 – Thursday 20th May

Siena to Bagno di Romagna (209km hilly)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Stage 13 – Friday 21st May

Ravenna to Verona (197km flat)

Eurosport 2 – TBC

Stage 14 – Saturday 22nd May

Cittadella to Monte Zoncolan (205km mountain)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Stage 15 – Sunday 23rd May

Grado to Gorizia (145km hilly)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

REST DAY – Monday 24th May

N/A

Stage 16 – Tuesday 25th May

Sacille to Cortina d’Ampezzo (212km mountain)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Stage 17 – Wednesday 26th May

Canazei to Sega di Ala (193km mountain)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Stage 18 – Thursday 27th May

Rovereto to Stradella (228km flat)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Stage 19 – Friday 28th May

Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera Valsesia (178km mountain)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Stage 20 – Saturday 29th May

Verbania to Alpe Motta (165km mountain)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

Stage 21 – Sunday 30th May

Senago to Milan (29.4km ITT)

Eurosport 1 – TBC

How to watch 2021 Giro d’Italia Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK have a lot of options to watch the 2021 Giro d’Italia

Eurosport Player is providing the live coverage of the 2021 Giro d’Italia, and the cost for streaming service is about £6.99 a month or £39.99 annually, and it supports a wide array of platforms and devices.

There is a FREE option as well. Welsh-language channel S4C will also offer the live coverage of the 2021 Giro d’Italia. It is available on its linear TV channel and can be watched on the TV app and S4C Clic will also stream and the catch-up service. S4C can also be streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

One more option is the GCN+ Race Pass, and the price is £39.99 for a year. But the problem is that it can be watched on only mobile phones.

The start times may vary, but mostly the Giro d’Italia stages will start in the afternoon. You can find the schedule on the website of the channel.

How to watch Giro d’Italia 2021 Online in Australia?

Cycling fans in Australia are the one of the luckiest in the world, they can watch the 2021 Giro d’Italia for free. The live stream is accessible Down Under on SBS channel and also on Viceland channel.

If you are already subscribed to the channel, then you can also watch with the GCN+ Race Pass, which is priced at AU$65 for a year.

The start times may vary, but mostly the Giro d’Italia stages will startbegin at 9pm AEST.

How to watch Giro d’Italia 2021in the US

Cycling fans in the US can watch the Giro d’Italia with the GCN+ Race Pass by live streaming. The price of the pass in America is $8.99/month or $49.99 for a year.

The start times may vary, but you will have to be ready as some stages will start early, as several stages will start at around 7 am ET or 4 am PT.

How to watch the 2021 Giro d’Italia in Canada?

Canadians can also watch the Giro d’Italia live with the GCN+ Race Pass as well. In Canada, the pass will cost about $8.99/month or $49.99 for a year.

The start times may vary, but again Canadians will have to be ready to the early starts, as several stages will start at around 7 am ET or 4 am PT.

How to watch 2021 Giro d’Italia in New Zealand?

New Zealanders have the Sky sport to watch the Giro d’Italia. The is available in most of the paid TV bundles.

Be ready to burn some midnight oil as the stages will start at 11pm NZST.

Users who have already subscribed to the Skysport can watch the 2021 Giro d’Italia with the Sky Go service, But if you want to cut the cord then you can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. This platform is priced at just $19.99.

Giro d’Italia 2021 start list and riders

The provisional start list for the Giro d’Italia 2021:

Ineos Grenadiers

BERNAL Egan

GANNA Filippo

SIVAKOV Pavel

MARTÍNEZ Daniel

PUCCIO Salvatore

NARVÁEZ Jhonatan

MOSCON Gianni

CASTROVIEJO Jonathan

AG2R Citroën Team

BOUCHARD Geoffrey

NAESEN Lawrence

WARBASSE Larry

GOUGEARD Alexis

BIDARD François

CHAMPOUSSIN Clément

GALLOPIN Tony

VENDRAME Andrea

Astana-Premier Tech

VLASOV Aleksandr

SOBRERO Matteo

TEJADA Harold

FELLINE Fabio

SÁNCHEZ Luis León

IZAGIRRE Gorka

PRONSKIY Vadim

BATTISTELLA Samuele

Bahrain-Victorious

LANDA Mikel

BILBAO Pello

MOHORIČ Matej

CARUSO Damiano

ARASHIRO Yukiya

MÄDER Gino

TRATNIK Jan

VALLS Rafael

Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè

VISCONTI Giovanni

BATTAGLIN Enrico

CARBONI Giovanni

FIORELLI Filippo

TONELI Alessandro

GABBURU Davide

ZOCCARATO Samuele

MARENGO Umberto

Bora-Hansgrohe

SAGAN Peter

BUCHMANN Emanuel

GROßSCHARTNER Felix

FABBRO Matteo

ALEOTTI Giovanni

BODNAR Maciej

BENEDETTI Cesare

OSS Daniel

Intermarché-Wanty Gobert Matériaux

HIRT Jan

HERMANS Quinten

PASQUALON Andrea

TAARAMÄE Rein

MINALI Riccardo

PETILLI Simone

KREDER Wesley

VAN DER HOORN Taco

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

VIVIANI Elia

CONSONNI Simone

EDET Nicolas

VIVIANI Attilio

ROCHAS Rémy

SABATINI Fabio

BERHANE Natnael

LAFAY Victor

Deceuninck – Quick-Step

ALMEIDA João

EVENEPOEL Remco

KNOX James

KEISSE Iljo

MASNADA Fausto

HONORÉ Mikkel

SERRY Pieter

CAVAGNA Rémi

EF Education-Nippo

CARTHY Hugh

BETTIOL Alberto

CAICEDO Jonathan

GUERREIRO Ruben

BARTA William

VAN GARDEREN Tejay

KEUKELEIRE Jens

CARR Simon

Groupama – FDJ

REICHENBACH Sébastian

MOLARD Rudy

GUGLIELMI Simon

VALTER Attila

DUCHESNE Antoine

SEIGLE Romain

VAN DEN BERG Lars

BADILATTI Matteo

Israel Start-Up Nation

MARTIN Dan

BEVIN Patrick

NEILANDS Krists

CIMOLAI Davide

NIV Guy

DOWSETT Alex

DE MARCHI Alessandro

BRÄNDLE Matthias

Lotto-Soudal

EWAN Caleb

DE GENDT Thomas

KLUGE Roger

VANHOUCKE Harm

GOOSSENS Kobe

OLDANI Stefano

DE BUYST Jasper

MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz

Team BikeExchange

YATES Simon

SCHULTZ Nick

NIEVE Mikel

KANGERT Tanel

JUUL-JENSEN Chris

HEPBURN Michael

SCOTSON Callum

MEYER Cameron

Movistar Team

SOLER Marc

OLIVEIRA Nelson

JORGENSEN Matteo

CATALDO Dario

TORRES Albert

VILLELLA Davide

RUBIO Einer

PEDRERO Antonio

Team Qhubeka-Assos

NIZZOLO Giacomo

CAMPENAERTS Victor

LINDEMAN Bert-Jan

SCHMID Mauro

POZZOVIVO Domenico

WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz

WALSCHEID Max

FRANKINY Kilian

Jumbo-Visma

GROENEWEGEN Dylan

BENNETT George

DEKKER David

BOUWMAN Koen

VAN EMDEN Jos

FOSS Tobias

AFFINI Edoardo

MARTENS Paul

Team DSM

HINDLEY Jai

BARDET Romain

ROCHE Nicolas

ARNDT Nikias

DENZ Nico

HAMILTON Chris

KANTER Max

STORER Michael

Trek-Segafredo

NIBALI Vincenzo

CICCONE Giulio

MOLLEMA Bauke

DE KORT Koen

MOSCA Jacopo

MOSCHETTI Matteo

BRAMBILLA Gianluca

GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel

UAE Team Emirates

GAVIRIA Fernando

FORMOLO Davide

DOMBROWSKI Joe

COVI Alessandro

CONTI Valerio

RICHEZE Max

ULISSI Diego

MOLANO Juan Sebastián

Alpecin-Fenix

MERLIER Tim

JANSSENS Jimmy

LEYSEN Senne

RIESEBEEK Oscar

VERVAEKE Louis

VERMEERSCH Gianni

DE BONDT Dries

KRIEGER Alexander

EOLO-Kometa Cycling Team

CHRISTIAN Mark

BELLETTI Manuel

GAVAZZI Francesco

ALBANESE Vincenzo

DINA Márton

FORTUNATO Lorenzo

RAVASI Edward

RIVI Samuele

Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec

CEPEDA Jefferseon Alexander

SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo

PELLAUD Simon

RAVANELLI Simone

TESFATSION Natnael

PONOMAR Adrii

TAGLIANI Filippo

VENCHIARUTTI Nicola