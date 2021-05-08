5/8/21 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

There are twists and turns in a 162 game season, something the New York Mets (14-13) experienced plenty of on Friday night. Whether it was David Peterson getting knocked out in the second inning, a potential fight in the dugout (if you don’t believe the rat or raccoon debate between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil), or extra-inning mayhem, the Mets still managed to escape with a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks (15-17). The Mets will look to pick up their fourth straight win as they continue their series with the Diamondbacks tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Tommy Hunter (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound tonight for the Mets as an opener. Hunter made his Mets’ debut last night, tossing two scoreless innings, and will be the first in line for what the team is dubbing a bullpen day. Lefty Joey Lucchesi and righty Trevor Hildenberger figure to get some work as well. The Diamondbacks will counter with righty Merrill Kelly (2-2, 5.79 ERA). Kelly pitched well against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, giving up two runs in 5.2 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision. Arizona ended up winning the game 8-4.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: