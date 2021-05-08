MMA Manifesto

May 8, 2021

Jan 22, 2021; Abu Dhabi, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES; Marina Rodriguez of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 257 weigh-in at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 22, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Marina Rodriguez Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Anders – Sept 22/18 – D (Markos) – $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30/19 – W (Aguilar) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 – Aug 10/19 – W (Torres) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Rozenstruik – Dec 7/19 – D (Calvillo) – $38,100 ($20,000 to show, $14,100 from Calvillo for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 26/20 – L (Esparza) – $24,000 ($20,000 $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 257 – Jan 23/21 – W (Ribas) – $95,000  ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson – May 8/21 – W (Waterson) – $86,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $307,600

 

