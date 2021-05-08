MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: May 8/21

By Jeff Fox | May 8, 2021 9:39 am

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Marina Rodriguez (13-1-2) vs Michelle Waterson (18-8) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson – May 8th

Donald Cerrone (36-15, 2 NC) vs Alex Morono (18-7, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson – May 8th

Neil Magny (24-8) vs Geoff Neal (13-3) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson – May 8th

Diego Ferreira (17-3) vs Gregor Gillespie (13-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson – May 8th

Phil Hawes (10-2) vs Kyle Daukaus (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson – May 8th

Joshua Culibao (8-1-1) vs Yilan Sha (17-6) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22nd

Warlley Alves (14-4) vs Ramazan Emeev (20-4) – UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov – Jun 26th

Renato Moicano (14-4-1) vs Jai Herbert (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov – Jun 26th

Greg Hardy (7-3) vs Tai Tuivasa (11-3) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th

Ode Osbourne (9-3) vs Amir Albazi (14-1) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jul 17th

Aspen Ladd (9-1) vs Macy Chiasson (7-1) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jul 24th

Maycee Barber (8-2) vs Miranda Maverick (9-2) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jul 24th

Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (21-4) vs Julianna Pena (11-4) – UFC 265 – Aug 7th

Light Heavyweight Championship: Jan Blachowicz (28-8) vs Glover Teixeira (32-7) – UFC 266 – Sept 4th

Bellator

Welterweight Championship: Douglas Lima (32-8) vs Yaroslav Amosov (25-0) – Bellator 260 – Jun 11th

PFL

Claressa Shields (0-0) vs Brittney Elkin (3-6) – PFL 4 – Jun 10th

