MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: May 8/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Marina Rodriguez (13-1-2) vs Michelle Waterson (18-8) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson – May 8th
Donald Cerrone (36-15, 2 NC) vs Alex Morono (18-7, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson – May 8th
Neil Magny (24-8) vs Geoff Neal (13-3) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson – May 8th
Diego Ferreira (17-3) vs Gregor Gillespie (13-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson – May 8th
Phil Hawes (10-2) vs Kyle Daukaus (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson – May 8th
Joshua Culibao (8-1-1) vs Yilan Sha (17-6) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22nd
Warlley Alves (14-4) vs Ramazan Emeev (20-4) – UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov – Jun 26th
Renato Moicano (14-4-1) vs Jai Herbert (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov – Jun 26th
Greg Hardy (7-3) vs Tai Tuivasa (11-3) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th
Ode Osbourne (9-3) vs Amir Albazi (14-1) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jul 17th
Aspen Ladd (9-1) vs Macy Chiasson (7-1) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jul 24th
Maycee Barber (8-2) vs Miranda Maverick (9-2) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Jul 24th
Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (21-4) vs Julianna Pena (11-4) – UFC 265 – Aug 7th
Light Heavyweight Championship: Jan Blachowicz (28-8) vs Glover Teixeira (32-7) – UFC 266 – Sept 4th
Bellator
Welterweight Championship: Douglas Lima (32-8) vs Yaroslav Amosov (25-0) – Bellator 260 – Jun 11th
PFL
Claressa Shields (0-0) vs Brittney Elkin (3-6) – PFL 4 – Jun 10th
