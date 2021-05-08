The Betting Window for May 8

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can wildly overvalue your own attractiveness!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Maurice Greene +160 over Marcos Rogerio de Lima ($20)

Saul Alvarez -700 over Billy Joe Saunders ($30)

Katsunari Takayama +600 over Elwin Soto ($5)

Alex Morono +160 over Donald Cerrone ($15)

Souleymane Cissokho -450 over Kieron Conway ($30)

de Lima is a man who just can’t help but get choked out. He’s lost pro fights by five (5!) different chokes. Greene is a man who knows his way around a choke or two. Green via R1 Submission.

I’m picking Soto to win this one, but Takayama is a world champion who didn’t lose his title, moving up to challenge for another division’s world title, he’s legit.

At this stage, I wouldn’t pick Cerrone against a heavy-duty broom. He’s in it for the paycheck and the UFC is in it for his name value.

Last Week: $ +23.82

Year To Date: $ -3.36

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.