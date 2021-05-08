The Betting Window for May 8

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can wildly overvalue your own attractiveness!
As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.
Let’s make some cashola.
- Maurice Greene +160 over Marcos Rogerio de Lima ($20)
- Saul Alvarez -700 over Billy Joe Saunders ($30)
- Katsunari Takayama +600 over Elwin Soto ($5)
- Alex Morono +160 over Donald Cerrone ($15)
- Souleymane Cissokho -450 over Kieron Conway ($30)
de Lima is a man who just can’t help but get choked out. He’s lost pro fights by five (5!) different chokes. Greene is a man who knows his way around a choke or two. Green via R1 Submission.
I’m picking Soto to win this one, but Takayama is a world champion who didn’t lose his title, moving up to challenge for another division’s world title, he’s legit.
At this stage, I wouldn’t pick Cerrone against a heavy-duty broom. He’s in it for the paycheck and the UFC is in it for his name value.
Last Week: $ +23.82
Year To Date: $ -3.36
-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.