UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson Results

By Jeff Fox | May 8, 2021 6:21 pm

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson

May 8, 2021

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Rodriquez vs Waterson Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,443 – was solid but lost three fights last minute

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights (five rounds):

Marina Rodriguez (13-1-2, #3 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Michelle Waterson (18-8, #13 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (36-15, 2 NC, #36 ranked welterweight) vs Alex Morono (18-7, 1 NC, #49 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Neil Magny (24-9, #17 ranked welterweight) vs Geoff Neal (13-3, #20 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Maurice Greene (9-6, #29 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (17-8-1, #18 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Diego Ferreira (17-3, #10 ranked lightweight) vs Gregor Gillespie (13-1, #12 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

Phil Hawes (10-2, #36 ranked middleweight) vs Kyle Daukaus (10-1, #50 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ 6:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

L’udovit Klein (17-2, #36 ranked featherweight) vs Mike Trizano (9-1, #50 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Park Jun-yong (12-4, #47 ranked middleweight) vs Tafon Nchukwi (5-0, #50 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Christian Aguilera (14-7, #52 ranked welterweight) vs

Carlston Harris (15-4) ***WINNER VIA TECHNICAL SUBMISSION (ANACONDA CHOKE) – ROUND 1 (2:52)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)