Wade Miley becomes 14th Reds pitcher to throw a no-hitter

Wade Miley of Hammond, LA became the 14th pitcher in Cincinnati Reds history to throw a no-hitter. Miley pitched nine no-hit innings on Friday in a 3-0 Reds win over the Cleveland Indians.

Miley delivered 114 pitches, of which 72 were strikes and 42 were balls. He had eight strikeouts and one walk.

Two Indians players reached base. Both times in the sixth inning. Indians left fielder Amed Rosario got on base with one out after a throwing error by Eddie Rosario. Then, Cesar Hernandez walked with two out in the inning.

Three Reds pitchers over the years have had two no-hitters. Johnny Vander Meer of Prospect Park, NJ threw no-hitters in consecutive starts in 1938. Meanwhile, Jim Maloney of Fresno, CA had no-hitters in 1965 and 1969, while Homer Bailey of La Grange, TX had no-hitters for the Reds in 2012 and 2013. The other 10 Reds to throw a no-hitter are Bumpus Jones of Cedarville, OH (1892), Ted Breitenstein of St. Louis, MO (1898), Noodles Hahn of Nashville, TN (1900), Fred Toney of Nashville, TN (1917), Hod Eller of Muncie, IN (1919), Clyde Shoun of Mountain City, TN (1944), Ewell Blackwell of Fresno, CA (1947), George Culver of Salinas, CA (1968), Tom Seaver of Fresno, CA (1978), and Tom Browning of Casper, WY (1988).

With 17 no-hitters in Reds franchise history, Cincinnati is fourth all-time in no-hitters among Major League Baseball teams. The only three teams with more no-hitters are the Los Angeles Dodgers (26), the Chicago White Sox (20), and the Boston Red Sox (18).

Offensively for the Reds on Friday, Cincinnati scored all three of their runs in the top of the ninth inning. Nick Senzel scored on an error, and Jesse Winker scored on a balk. Then, Mike Moustakas hit a RBI single which scored Nick Castellanos.

Miley now improves to a record of four wins and two losses with an earned run average of 2.00, and a solid WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.75. In 36 innings pitched, Miley has given up 19 hits, eight earned runs and eight walks along with 27 strikeouts.