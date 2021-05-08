Day 1 TORINO Watch Giro d'Italia Reddit 2021 Live stream Online Highlights

By Owen | May 8, 2021 1:20 am

TORINO–TORINO

Saturday, May 8

8.6km (flat time trial)

The first Grand Tour of the year is going to be held on the weekend.

The 104th edition of road cycling will be held on the weekend. It of one of the oldest and most popular cycling events on the calendar The Giro d’Italia will be held on Saturday the 8th of May 2021. Read the complete article to know the options to watch the Giro d’Italia on live stream channels and watch all the live action of the cycling event online.

The race distance is about 3,500km consisting of mountains, hills, sprints, ITTs, and breathtaking views that make up the route of the 2021 Giro d’Italia. And the cyclists will cover the 47,000 meters race distance.

There are 9 enormous stages, the first four stages fall on successive days from Stage 6 to Stage 9.

There are also the summit finishes on the notorious Monte Zoncolan which is Stage 14 and Stage 17 is the cruel reward of the riders for conquering Passo di San Valentino on the same stage. All the stages are exhausting.

Tao Geoghegan Hart surprisingly won the pink jersey in 2020, but will not defend his title.

In 2018 Simon Yates had an agonizing fall and he has an unfinished business here, but he knows that the Grand tour is very unpredictable. Egan Bernal is another guy to look out for, others to watch out for are Remco Evenepoel and Joao Almeida.

Continue reading to know the ways to watch the 2021 Giro d’Italia live stream from your home.

2021 Giro d’Italia schedule and start times

Stage 1 (ITT) – Saturday, May 8 at 2pm CEST, 1pm BST, 8am ET

Stage 2 – Sunday, May 9 at 12.55pm CEST, 11.55am BST, 6.55am ET

Stage 3 – Monday, May 10 at 12.20pm CEST, 11.20am BST, 6.20am ET

Stage 4 – Tuesday, May 11 at 12.05pm CEST, 11.05am BST, 6.05am ET

Stage 5 – Wednesday, May 12 at 1.10pm CEST, 12.10pm BST, 7.10am ET

Stage 6 – Thursday, May 13 at 12.45am CEST, 11.45am BST, 6.45am ET

Stage 7 – Friday, May 14 at 12.50pm CEST, 11.50am BST, 6.50am ET

Stage 8 – Saturday, May 15 at 12.40pm CEST, 11.40am BST, 6.40am ET

Stage 9 – Sunday, May 16 at 12.30pm CEST, 11.30am BST, 6.30am ET

Stage 10 – Monday, May 17 at 1.40pm CEST, 12.40pm BST, 7.40am ET

Rest – Tuesday, May 18

Stage 11 – Wednesday, May 19 at 12.55pm CEST, 11.55am BST, 6.55am ET

Stage 12 – Thursday, May 20 at 11.25am CEST, 10.25am BST, 5.25am ET

Stage 13 – Friday, May 21 at 12.55pm CEST, 11.55am BST, 6.55am ET

Stage 14 – Saturday, May 22 at 11.30pm CEST, 10.30am BST, 5.30am ET

Stage 15 – Sunday, May 23 at 1.30pm CEST, 12.30pm BST, 7.30am ET

Stage 16 – Monday, May 24 at 10.50am CEST, 9.50am BST, 4.50am ET

Rest – Tuesday, May 25

Stage 17 – Wednesday, May 26 at 12pm CEST, 11am BST, 6am ET

Stage 18 – Thursday, May 27 at 11.35am CEST, 10.35am BST, 5.35am ET

Stage 19 – Friday, May 28 at 12.10pm CEST, 11.10am BST, 6.10am ET

Stage 20 – Saturday, May 29 at 12.20pm CEST, 11.20am BST, 6.20am ET

Stage 21 (ITT) – Sunday, May 30 at 1.35pm CEST, 12.35pm BST, 7.35am ET

How to watch 2021 Giro d’Italia Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK have a lot of options to watch the 2021 Giro d’Italia

Eurosport Player is providing the live coverage of the 2021 Giro d’Italia, and the cost for streaming service is about £6.99 a month or £39.99 annually, and it supports a wide array of platforms and devices.

There is a FREE option as well. Welsh-language channel S4C will also offer the live coverage of the 2021 Giro d’Italia. It is available on its linear TV channel and can be watched on the TV app and S4C Clic will also stream and the catch-up service. S4C can also be streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

One more option is the GCN+ Race Pass, and the price is £39.99 for a year. But the problem is that it can be watched on only mobile phones.

The start times may vary, but mostly the Giro d’Italia stages will start in the afternoon. You can find the schedule on the website of the channel.

How to watch Giro d’Italia 2021 Online in Australia?

Cycling fans in Australia are the one of the luckiest in the world, they can watch the 2021 Giro d’Italia for free. The live stream is accessible Down Under on SBS channel and also on Viceland channel.

If you are already subscribed to the channel, then you can also watch with the GCN+ Race Pass, which is priced at AU$65 for a year.

The start times may vary, but mostly the Giro d’Italia stages will startbegin at 9pm AEST.

How to watch Giro d’Italia 2021in the US

Cycling fans in the US can watch the Giro d’Italia with the GCN+ Race Pass by live streaming. The price of the pass in America is $8.99/month or $49.99 for a year.

The start times may vary, but you will have to be ready as some stages will start early, as several stages will start at around 7 am ET or 4 am PT.

How to watch the 2021 Giro d’Italia in Canada?

Canadians can also watch the Giro d’Italia live with the GCN+ Race Pass as well. In Canada, the pass will cost about $8.99/month or $49.99 for a year.

The start times may vary, but again Canadians will have to be ready to the early starts, as several stages will start at around 7 am ET or 4 am PT.

How to watch 2021 Giro d’Italia in New Zealand?

New Zealanders have the Sky sport to watch the Giro d’Italia. The is available in most of the paid TV bundles.

Be ready to burn some midnight oil as the stages will start at 11pm NZST.

Users who have already subscribed to the Skysport can watch the 2021 Giro d’Italia with the Sky Go service, But if you want to cut the cord then you can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. This platform is priced at just $19.99.