5/9/21 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

It has certainly been an interesting week for the New York Mets (15-13), who have ripped off four straight wins to move back into a share of first place in the National League East. Three of those wins have essentially been bullpen games, including last night’s 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks (15-18), an impressive development for a team that has struggled with its relief corps over the past few years. The Mets will look to pick up their fifth straight win as they aim to complete a series sweep of the Diamondbacks this afternoon. First pitch for today’s Mother’s Day matinee is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom (2-2, 0.51 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets after missing his scheduled start in St. Louis this week due to lat tightness. deGrom last pitched on April 28, allowing one run in six innings against the Boston Red Sox, but was stuck with a tough-luck loss when the Mets were shut out in a 1-0 game. The Diamondbacks will counter with righty Riley Smith (1-1, 4.91 ERA). Smith gave up three runs in five innings against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday but did not factor into the decision. Arizona ended up losing the game 9-3.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: