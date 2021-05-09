Top 5 Reasons to Pick Up Running as a Hobby Today

Of all the exercise options out there, running is one of the most popular and one of the most accessible. If you’ve been thinking about giving the sport a try but are still on the fence, here are some great reasons why you should start running today.

1 – Accessibility

Footwear and a road are all you need to start running. There is no need to invest in tons of expensive equipment, go to a gym, or even get a personal trainer. Although you should limit the intensity of your runs when you start, later you might want to invest in high-quality running shoes to protect your joints and improve your performance.

Still, of all the exercise options out there, running is one of the easiest ways to get started.

2 – Experience your progress

One of the many benefits of running is that you get to see results in the real world, and you see them fast. The jump from running 5 minutes to running 10 minutes is massive — suddenly you’ll be going twice the distance, a difference that is even starker if you run in a straight line rather than doing loops around a track. Being able to see how long you ran in the real world — and tracking that distance using GPS — gives you a very concrete sense of achievement.

3 – Physical health

Running is one of the best sports when it comes to your health. It’s great for your heart, lungs, and it helps you burn lots of calories. Lots of sports offer you that, but running has the added benefit of low risk. If you wear proper footwear and run on a flat surface, your chances of injury are minimal.

Like other types of exercise, running is also good for your mental health. Physical activity can help regulate your hormonal levels and work as a source of stress relief, all of which come together to help you live a more balanced life.

4 – Exercise anywhere

If you are a frequent traveler, running gives you something you can do to stay fit anywhere in the world. Not only are parks and indoor tracks available, but treadmills are pretty common as well. And being able to run anywhere also gives you a change of scenery whenever you feel like trying something new.

You can try trail running, for example. There are plenty of great trails for runners around the world, which you can experience alone or as part of a group. Running in trails also poses unique challenges, which helps keep things interesting, and sites like https://runtrails.org make it easy for runners to learn the basics of trail running.

5 – Running community

There are lots of runners everywhere, and plenty of spots where they congregate. Whether it be attending real-world meetings, taking place in competitions, or becoming active with other runners online, this sport will give you plenty of chances to meet new people and feel like part of a community. And becoming an active member in the running community will also give you an incentive to stick with the sport over the years.