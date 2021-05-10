Charles Oliveira Scouting Report

Vitals

5’10” 155 lbs (Lightweight)

74″ reach, Orthodox

October 17, 1989

Record

30-8, 1 NC (UFC: 18-8, 1 NC)

Current Streak

8 straight wins

Training

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

None

Strengths



– huge reach

– young but experienced

– has been competing in the UFC since 2010

– finishes fights

– submission wiz – vast majority of wins come via tap-out

– very good MMA wrestlers

– very active looking for submissions during a fight

– solid gas tank

– accurate striker

– showed KO power recently

– on a super hot streak

– seems to be getting better each time out

Weaknesses

– can be knocked out

– not much of a striker & no real knockout power

– poor striking defense

– almost gets hit as often as he strikes his opponent

– horrible takedown accuracy

– used to fight at featherweight

– has been accused of quitting when going has gotten tough in the past



Synopsis

Do Bronx has had a very successful second career at lightweight.

