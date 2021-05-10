How to Buy A Pool Table Felt?

A felt can make the difference between an awesome and disastrous pool table experience. Therefore, when buying a pool table or preparing for a game, you need to invest in the best pool table felt.

But how do you scout for the best felt when there are numerous options? You can follow this expert guide-cum-article. This article explains the things you should look for in a pool table felt.

What’s the Purpose of Pool Table Felt?

Felt is the topmost material that covers the surface area of the pool table. It is also known as billiard cloth. Typically green in color, the felt is prepared from woven wool or nylon.

The purpose of the felt is to even out the playing surface. It affects the speed and the spin of the balls when they’re hit. Even if you may not notice it, it also makes the ball swerve and deflect off the bumpers.

So from a performance standpoint, a felt is of great importance. A lot of factors go into deciding which the best felt is. And it also depends on whether you’re going to play casually or professionally. In the subsequent sections, learn about the things you should check to determine the pool table’s quality.

Check the Wool

The material of the felt affects the performance to the greatest degree. Not only performance, but it also determines durability.

Felts are made either from wool or nylon. But all of them have some amount of wool. And that’s what you need to check to determine durability. Tightly-woven wool works better than loosely-woven wool. Also, look at the ounce per yard. The best fabrics usually have around 19 oz per yard. Anything below is considered of poor quality.

There’s no specific way to determine precisely how long the billiard cloth will hold. Furthermore, it also depends on your style of play and how often you’re going to use the cloth. How you install the felt also affects durability.

For Speed Play

If you’re more concerned about the speed, you should look at the material. Two kinds of wool fabrics are used to make the pool table felt, namely, worsted fabric and napped fabric.

The ball will roll at different speeds on each of these fabrics. Generally speaking, the ball will roll faster in worsted wool than in napped fabric.

But napped fabrics don’t offer the same movement. When there’s a directional nap, it will cause the ball to go at an even faster pace when it’s along the direction. When rolling against the nap direction, the ball will roll slower. This phenomenon is also known as sliding friction and rolling resistance.

So you need to select the fabric that matches your style of play.

Size of the Table

When buying a pool table felt, you should look at the table size. If you’re playing on a 7′-8′ home table, cloth-like ProLine 303 and Championship Invitational are better.

If you’re playing on an 8′ table aggressively, there are different cloth types like the Simons 860. The same is true for tables sized 10′, 12′, and more. You need to consult with the retailer to determine the right fit.

When to Replace Felt?

It’s crucial that you replace the felt from time to time, irrespective of the material. That’s because it tends to degrade after every use, and you’ll notice small white burns. These are known as bruises. So you can’t expect the same level of performance.

When to replace the felt depends on how often you play and how aggressively. You should check the cloth and compare the performances. If the cloth has more visible bruises, it’s time to change the felt.

The cost is another factor you should emphasize. The best pool table felt is going to cost you more. So you should be open to spending a few extra dollars. But it’s wise to buy felt according to your needs, rather than going for the most expensive one.