The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Johnny Campbell +700 over Henry Corrales
Notable New Champions:
- Eternal MMA Bantamweight Champion: Shaun Etchell
- Bellator Bantamweight Champion: Sergio Pettis
- WBO International Junior Middleweight Champion: Magomed Kurbanov
- WBO World Super Middleweight Champion: Saul Alvarez
- WBA Intercontinental Junior Middleweight Champion: Souleymane Cissokho
Going Forward:
- Fake Tap?: Whether or not it actually happened, a fake tap is one of the absolute scummiest things a fighter can do. Did Renan Ferreira actually tap to Fabricio Werdum? Werdum thought so, the ref didn’t, and Ferreira capitalized on it and finished the former UFC Heavyweight champion in the first round in the main event of PFL 3. Until the ref stops it, they say, but Werdum thought he was being responsible and respectful.
- Home Cooking: Magomed Kurbanov advanced to 22-0 and won a WBO secondary title belt after a very close, very good fight with Liam Smith, but, as expected, the scorecards were a little wacky, the most egregious being a 117-112 card for Kurbanov after many people said Smith won the fight outright. Did I mention that this fight was in Russia? Did I even have to?
- From Hell: Which was roughly where Canelo Alvarez threw an absolute haymaker of an uppercut that dissolved Billy Joe Saunders‘s orbital bones and landed Canelo one belt away from complete unification of 168lbs.