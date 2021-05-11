Combat

Fight of the Day: Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Yuya Yamamoto

Fight of the Day: Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Yuya Yamamoto

Combat

Fight of the Day: Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Yuya Yamamoto

By May 11, 2021 12:04 pm

By |

 

Date: October 26, 2009
Card: K-1 World MAX 2009 Championship Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Yokohama Arena
Location: Yokohama, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

7m

Combat 7m ago

    1. Saul Alvarez: Threw an absolute haymaker of an uppercut from hell that dissolved Billy Joe Saunders’s orbital (…)

More Combat
Home