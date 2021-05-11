Fighters of the Week

1. Saul Alvarez: Threw an absolute haymaker of an uppercut from hell that dissolved Billy Joe Saunders’s orbital bones and landed Canelo one belt away from complete unification of 168lbs.

2. Sergio Pettis: Fought a smart, patient, technically brilliant fight against Juan Archuleta that saw him capture the Bellator bantamweight championship.

3. Elwin Soto: It was a bad stoppage, but Soto was still winning his fight against Katsunari Takayama in the Canelo-Saunders co-main, retaining his WBO world championship at junior flyweight.

4. Marina Rodriguez: After her first main event win over Michelle Waterson on Saturday, Rodriguez is now 4-1-2 in the UFC, 14-1-2 overall, and is the best chance to interfere in the Joanna-Rose-Weili triumvirate in the women’s strawweight championship division.

5. Souleymane Cissokho: The new WBA Intercontinental Junior Middleweight champ, staying undefeated over Kieron Conway on the Canelo-Saunders card.

6. Alex Morono: On short notice, as an underdog, stepping up to fill-in on a co-main slot on ESPN and taking down Donald Cerrone (or what’s left of him) is quite the feather in Morono’s cap.

7. Magomed Kurbanov: Kurbanov advanced to 22-0 and won a WBO secondary title belt after a very close, very good fight with Liam Smith, but, as expected, the scorecards were a little wacky, the most egregious being a 117-112 card for Kurbanov after many people said Smith won the fight outright. Did I mention that this fight was in Russia? Did I even have to?

8. Neil Magny: Pulled off an upset win over Geoff Neal, and don’t look now, but Magny’s won three out of his last four.

9. Anthony Johnson: Well, it wasn’t against Yoel Romero like it was supposed to be after he pulled out, but Rumble held sway, knocking out Jose Augusto Azevedo after over four years out of the cage, advancing in Bellator’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix.

10. Shaun Etchell: The Buzzsaw is the new Eternal MMA bantamweight title after defeating Sam Hibberd on Fight Pass.

11. Johnny Campbell: Winner of the biggest upset of the week in combat sports, as a +700 underdog, submitting Bellator mainstay Henry Corrales in the second round.

12. Frank Sanchez: Improved to 18-0, defending his WBC secondary strap over veteran Nagy Aguilera on the Canelo-Saunders card.

13. Gregor Gillespie: Is there are more quiet 14-1 fighter than Gillespie? Especially since he’s 7-1 in the UFC with 7 finishes. He’s never seen a third round in the UFC!

14. Peter Queally: In a big upset, Queally was able to stop Patricky Freire after the second round on the main card of Bellator 258.

15. Carlston Harris: Kicked off UFC’s ESPN card with an anachonda choke that put Christian Aguilera out and earned a 50k Performance of the Night Bonus for his troubles.