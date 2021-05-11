Celtics

Rapid Recap: Celtics fall again to Heat’s hot shooting, 129-121

© David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Rapid Recap: Celtics fall again to Heat’s hot shooting, 129-121

Red's Army

Rapid Recap: Celtics fall again to Heat’s hot shooting, 129-121

By May 11, 2021 10:50 pm

By |

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

On Sunday, the Celtics lost to the Heat by 6 points, mainly because Miami shot 57.3% for the game. It wasn’t a fluke. Tonight the visitors shot 59.3% and made 16 of 30 threes on their way to a 129-121 win.

Boston lost despite shooting well themselves: 52.3% field goals, 48.6% on threes (18 of 37), 31 assists and only 11 turnovers. Kemba Walker had 36 and Jayson Tatum 33, but Miami had six players in double figures and got 50 points off the bench. It didn’t even matter that Jimmy Butler missed the second half.

The Celtics are now almost certainly going to be stuck in the play-in tournament.

To the Twitter recap.

The game was a couple minutes old when this happened.

But apparently everything was OK.

Second quarter, Fournier got everyone’s attention. He finished with 20 points and 8 assists.

A lot of shooters got hot for both sides.

Also hot, as in angry, was Tatum, after picking up his third foul with 2:29 left.

The Cs went scoreless the last three minutes and Miami took the halftime lead.

Third quarter was not good.

Fourth quarter, Dragic ended all suspense.

Miami’s lead swelled to 21 before, as usual, the Celtics staged a late rally, but this time Boston could get no closer than 6 points.

Box score

, , , , , , , , , , Celtics, Red's Army, Red's Army Game Recaps, Red's Army NBA, Red's Army News

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

14m

Mets 14m ago

Tonight’s Harvey Day prequel featured two great starting pitching performances, two Mets injuries, two notorious Mets killers teaming up (…)

More Celtics
Home