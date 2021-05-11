Rapid Recap: Celtics fall again to Heat’s hot shooting, 129-121

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

On Sunday, the Celtics lost to the Heat by 6 points, mainly because Miami shot 57.3% for the game. It wasn’t a fluke. Tonight the visitors shot 59.3% and made 16 of 30 threes on their way to a 129-121 win.

Boston lost despite shooting well themselves: 52.3% field goals, 48.6% on threes (18 of 37), 31 assists and only 11 turnovers. Kemba Walker had 36 and Jayson Tatum 33, but Miami had six players in double figures and got 50 points off the bench. It didn’t even matter that Jimmy Butler missed the second half.

The Celtics are now almost certainly going to be stuck in the play-in tournament.

Another disappointing loss for the Celtics, who are all but promised a spot in the play-in tournament now. They could technically still get the sixth seed, but that would take them winning out while the Knicks lose out. Seems unlikely. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 12, 2021

To the Twitter recap.

The game was a couple minutes old when this happened.

Kemba Walker leaves the game with an injury after fighting for a rebound pic.twitter.com/1miiOXTixw — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 11, 2021

But apparently everything was OK.

Kemba Walker returns to the game then gets the tough and-1 💪#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/EqCrqkQBfp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 12, 2021

#Celtics and #Heat are tied at 28 after 1Q. Fournier 8, Tatum 8. Smart 5, Walker 5; Butler 11, Adebayo 6. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 12, 2021

Second quarter, Fournier got everyone’s attention. He finished with 20 points and 8 assists.

Not much has gone well lately for Boston, but Evan Fournier getting himself back on track certainly is one of the few positives to take away from recent days. This is the version of him the Celtics hoped to get in the deadline day trade with Orlando. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 12, 2021

A lot of shooters got hot for both sides.

The #Celtics are dealing with from-the-bubble Tyler Herro tonight. He has 8 pts in 8 minutes on 4/5 shooting. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) May 12, 2021

Kemba with the go ahead 3 as the #Celtics lead the #Heat 43-41 with 6:26 left in the half — CausewayStreet (@CausewayStreet) May 12, 2021

That's six lead changes in six straight possessions. Just great shot-making at both ends. Nothing Pritchard could do on that Butler turnaround. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) May 12, 2021

The Celtics entered today allowing 54.3-percent first-half shooting over their last five games. The Heat are shooting 59 percent so far. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 12, 2021

Also hot, as in angry, was Tatum, after picking up his third foul with 2:29 left.

Tatum punched a chair going into the commercial break and Tacko picked it up lol — Cindy (@cindytweetsalot) May 12, 2021

The Cs went scoreless the last three minutes and Miami took the halftime lead.

Heat lead 62-56 at the half Fournier – 17 points, 6 assists

Walker – 17 points

Tatum – 11 points

Celtics – 8-15 three-pointers

Celtics – 5 turnovers Adebayo – 15 points

Herro – 15 points

Butler – 13 points

Heat – 6-14 three-pointers

Heat – 5 turnovers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 12, 2021

Celtics have now given up 60-point first halves in five of their last six games. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) May 12, 2021

Third quarter was not good.

INJURY UPDATE: #MIAvsBOS Jimmy Butler suffered a poked eye and he is questionable to return. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 12, 2021

The Cs are clearly trying to play with more physicality, which I like. This has lead to more fouls, which I don't like — Marcus “The Worm” Hicks (@JamPackard) May 12, 2021

For how aggressive the Celts have been all night they are getting a shit whistle — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 12, 2021

Kemba's floater is good pic.twitter.com/0VLpa6zv60 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 12, 2021

Walker hits another 3 and the #Celtics trail the #Heat 76-73 with 4:07 left to play in the third Boston is 12-25 from deep so far — CausewayStreet (@CausewayStreet) May 12, 2021

When the Celtics play poor defense, Miami makes them pay. When the Celtics play good defense, Miami also makes them pay, it just takes about 12 seconds longer — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) May 12, 2021

Not great that we can’t get a lead while Jimmy has been out the entire 3rd — Dew (@DeWPoints17) May 12, 2021

Really bad last 4 min of 3Q for #Celtics. They yielded a 17-6 run and now trail 93-79. Walker 29, Tatum 17, Fournier 17, Smart 10; Adebayo 22, Robinson 22, Herro 15, Butler (15, out of game), Nunn 10. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 12, 2021

Fourth quarter, Dragic ended all suspense.

3 straight threes for Dragic on TNT! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3JoML4bPzT — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2021

Miami’s lead swelled to 21 before, as usual, the Celtics staged a late rally, but this time Boston could get no closer than 6 points.

🔥 Heat 129 ☘️ Celtics 121 🎰 Barring some real finish-line zaniness, Boston will be No. 7 seed in East and host play-in matchup vs. No. 8 seed next week. 🐝🏎🧙‍♂️ CHA, IND, WAS possible opponents 🤷🏻‍♂️Celtics close vs. CLE, MIN, NYK. Will lock up 7th with win (and next MIA win) — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 12, 2021

