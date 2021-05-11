The HOVG Podcast: Ross Grimsley

By The Hall of Very Good | May 11, 2021 1:36 am



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Ross Grimsley.

The only 20-game winner in Montreal Expos history talks to the boys (and a VERY special guest!) about the fiftieth anniversary of his May 16, 1971 debut with the Cincinnati Reds, pitching to and against the great Johnny Bench and going from collecting baseball cards of to playing alongside The Big Red Machine.

Cooperstown Confidential: Ross Grimsley and the swingin’ ‘70s

October 1, 1978: Twenty wins for Ross ‘The Boss’ Grimsley

