Conor McGregor Tops Forbes Highest Paid Athlete List

May 12, 2021

Jan 23, 2021; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Dustin Poirier reacts after his knockout victory over Conor McGregor of Ireland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

 

He may have gone winless in the octagon over the past year, but that hasn’t stopped Conor McGregor from winning at life, financially. The UFC megastar is the top-earning athlete this year on Forbes The World’s 10 Highest-Paid Athletes list. Not only does McGregor top the list, but he is also the only combat athlete to make the cut.

His $180 million in earnings over the past 12 months easily puts him above the #2 athlete on the list – soccer star Lionel Messi, who brought in $130 million. They estimate that the Irishman earned $22 million for his UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier, with the remaining $158 million coming from out-of-the-cage pursuits.

The bulk of that money would stem from him recently selling, along with his two partners, his Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand for $150 million. He also has deals with other sponsors, such as DraftKings, that keep his pockets fat.

 

