Combat

Fight of the Day: Badr Hari vs. Zabit Samedov II

Fight of the Day: Badr Hari vs. Zabit Samedov II

Combat

Fight of the Day: Badr Hari vs. Zabit Samedov II

By May 12, 2021 9:13 am

By |

 

Date: March 15, 2013
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 2012 Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Arena Zagreb
Location: Zagreb, Croatia

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

11hr

Mets 11hr ago

Tonight’s Harvey Day prequel featured two great starting pitching performances, two Mets injuries, two notorious Mets killers teaming up (…)

More Combat
Home