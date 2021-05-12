How to Enhance Your Sports Career with CBD

Athletes put their bodies under a lot of stress by constantly undergoing strenuous workouts and gym sessions. Hence, experts in sports medicine are looking for natural methods to aid muscle recovery. As a result, the use of CBD for sports has increased exponentially, with several renowned sports personalities supporting this new venture. While training under stress leads to improved performance, the physical trauma it causes your body can lead to injuries. CBD for sports helps athletes manage both their pain and inflammation. Are you still confused regarding how CBD for sports can help enhance your training? If so, read on to learn more about how hemp products can help athletes improve their performance.

Why do we need CBD for sports?

The training that athletes and sports personalities undergo puts their bodies under stress. Over time, such preparation can give way to micro-tears, fibers, and other injuries that can cause substantial pain. Extensive use of over-the-counter painkillers and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs pose a severe health risk to athletes. As a result, such individuals want an effective, safe, and natural method of pain relief and recovery.

According to the Ministry of Hemp’s CBD cream list, drugs like ibuprofen and naproxen sodium can adversely impact athletes and their performance when used for extensive periods. Other opioids used for pain relief and management can cause dependencies and addictions that have dire consequences. Hence, CBD for sports can help provide a natural and healthy solution to such problems. Cannabidiol promises pain relief and inflammation management without any adverse side effects associated with NSAIDs and opioids.

Is cannabidiol legal for sportspersons?

The World Anti-Doping Agency, better known as WADA, removed cannabidiol from its list of prohibited substances in 2018. As a result, trainers, athletes, and sports persons can freely use products laced with cannabidiol without worrying about its legal ramifications. Similarly, the American Anti-Doping Agency, known as the USADA, also removed cannabidiol from its list of banned substances. However, athletes should keep in mind that other cannabinoids, such as tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, still fall under the prohibited substances. Hence, they must ensure they purchase products that use high-quality CBD, which contains no traces of THC.

Additionally, athletes must also avoid other natural and synthetic cannabinoids found in hashish or marijuana and products that mimic THC. The WADA’s accepted THC level in urine samples is 150 nanograms per milliliter. The new threshold is a massive improvement from its earlier 15 nanograms/milliliter limit. The organization increased its THC limits to prevent athletes who occasionally use such products outside of competition from failing the test. Hence, the new threshold limit will primarily check for consumption of THC on game or event days. When it comes to the legal status of such products outside of sports, consumers will need to verify federal and state laws to maintain compliance.

How Does Cannabidiol Impact Our Bodies?

Cannabidiol is a phytocannabinoid that interacts with our body’s endocannabinoid system. The compound works by binding with various receptors and neurotransmitters. The endocannabinoid system helps modulate several bodily functions, including pain sensitivity, sleep regulation, and immune response. Our nervous systems’ postsynaptic neurons produce two endocannabinoids, namely 2-AG and EAE. These bind with our presynaptic neuron’s CB1 and CB2 receptors to inhibit the release of various neurotransmitters. Cannabidiol works by binding with these receptors and regulating our neurotransmitters. For instance, it helps treat epilepsy by reducing seizures by lowering the buildup of an excitatory transmitter named glutamate.

Our brain, spinal cord, and tissues contain CB1 receptors, whereas the CB2 receptors have a place in our immune system tissues. While binding to CB1 impacts our central nervous system, binding to the latter helps reduce inflammation. Additionally, the endocannabinoid system is also responsible for maintaining homeostasis by regulating our neurotransmitter levels. Consuming hemp extracts can supplement and support our endocannabinoid systems by increasing their efficiency.

How Do Hemp Products Enhance Sports Performance?

Studies show that hemp extracts can help athletes manage their pain. Such products work wonders on both chronic and acute pain, making them effective against musculoskeletal pain brought on through exercise. Additionally, these products are also effective against stiff joints and can help prevent and treat arthritis. Unlike opioids and NSAIDs, cannabidiol is a natural remedy that produces fewer adverse side effects. A 2017 WHO report also states that CBD does not cause dependencies or addictions. As a result, products laced with hemp extracts work as a sustainable and healthy alternative to synthetic drugs and medication. Long-term use of NSAIDs can increase the risk of renal damage, strokes, and heart attacks in athletes. Similarly, while opioid pain medications help manage pain, they can be highly addictive, leading to the risk of death by overdose. The potent anti-inflammatory properties of hemp make it an excellent treatment for reducing inflammation. Swelling, inflammation, and redness are immune responses our body generates to fight foreign attacks. However, sustained inflammation can hinder recovery and lower overall performance. Cannabidiol binds to CB2 receptors found in our brains and immune tissues and reduces cytokine production. As a result, the CB2 receptors dial down the immune response, leading to relief from swelling and inflammation. CBD for sports can help athletes prevent GI distress and other gut-related ailments. Inflammation within the small or large intestine can cause bloating and other digestion-related discomforts. While cannabidiol might not help with dehydration and overheating, it can help reduce inflammation, making it easier for athletes to maintain their gut health. By interacting with CB1 and CB2 receptors in the colon, these products can also help inhibit colitis symptoms. Athletes need to rest their bodies to aid recovery and build muscle. However, the aches, pains, and inflammation caused due to strenuous training, coupled with stress, make sleeping a challenge. Anecdotal evidence suggests that hemp extracts can help people sleep better and prevent insomnia by inhibiting adenosine reuptake. As your brain accumulates adenosine, it binds to neurons and slows down neural activity, helping induce sleep.

Closing Thoughts

As you can see, CBD products for sports persons and athletes can help transform their workout regimens. The rise in popularity of such remedies has led to them flooding the market, making it challenging to choose the most effective ones. Consumers must pay attention to how they ingest cannabidiol as it affects the body differently. While vaping and smoking provide the fastest effect, they can cause issues to your lungs. Sublingual applications, oils, and tinctures might be an excellent option if you do not mind the bitter and earthy taste of cannabis. However, beginners can try their luck with edibles that are delicious, convenient, and simple to use. They can also utilize topical products to relieve localized injuries, inflammation, and aches.

However, whatever method you choose, make sure you buy from credible and reputable companies. Additionally, consult a doctor before starting your hemp-based regimen to prevent adverse drug reactions and other side effects. Doctors will also recommend a dosage regimen to you, which will enable you to start slow and later build a tolerance for the extract. Are you going to consider hemp products to enhance your performance? Let us know what products have made your professional life easier and more comfortable!