Manchester City won their seventh English Premier League title in franchise history on Tuesday. They were able to clinch top spot when Leicester City defeated Manchester United 2-1.

Manchester City currently has a record of 25 wins, five losses, and five draws. Despite the marvelous record and the fact they have 80 points in the standings, Manchester City has lost two of their last five games. They were upset by Leeds United 2-1 on April 10, and then beaten 2-1 by Chelsea in their last game on Saturday.

Even though Manchester City had a lot of team success in 2020-21, they only have one player in the top 10 when it comes to goal scorers. Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan of Gelsenkirchen, Germany is tied for 10th in the league with 12 goals.

Fellow Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne of Drongen, Belgium is second in assists with 11. He only trails English National Team striker Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur, who leads the English Premier League with 13 helpers.

At the end of the day, the major reason why Manchester City are the English Premier League champions in 2020-21 comes down to goalkeeping. Netminder Ederson of Osasco, Brazil leads the EPL with 18 clean sheets.

Manchester City previously won the English Premier League in 1937, 1968, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2019. To close out the 2020-21 English Premier League season, Manchester City plays Newcastle on May 14, Brighton on May 18, and Everton on May 23. Then on May 29, Manchester City will play EPL rival Chelsea for the Champions League title.

Bayern Munich has already won the Bundesliga for the season, and Inter Milan has won the Serie A title. Meanwhile, in Spain, there is a fantastic battle going on between Atletico Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid leads the table with 77 points. They are followed by FC Barcelona, who has 76 points, and Real Madrid with 75 points. With 71 points, Sevilla is still in contention as well.