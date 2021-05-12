Post-draft look at Ravens' quest for edge rusher and wideout

There are still other options available, such as Melvin Ingram and Ryan Kerrigan. Russell Street Report’s Brian McFarland said the Ravens have just over $11 million in cap space to work with.

Without their two most productive pass rushers from last season in Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue, Zrebiec said adding another proven commodity at the position is a necessity.

“Whether it’s Houston or somebody else, the Ravens are smart to look for edge-rush help,” Zrebiec wrote. “Judon and Ngakoue combined for just nine sacks with the Ravens last year, but they still got pressure and had to be accounted for by defenses.

“… The Ravens have a difficult defense for rookies to learn and they ask a lot of their linebackers. It’s tough to count on a major impact from a rookie from Day 1 and anything behind solid contributions would have to be considered a bonus. That’s why, at least to me, adding a veteran pass rusher is closer to a necessity than it is a luxury. To beat the top teams in the AFC, the Ravens need more disruption from their front four and to be less dependent on blitzing.”

Meanwhile,

There’s been a lot of praise for the Ravens’ new-look receiving corps, but Ebony Bird’s Chris Schisler is expecting big things for one of the young receivers already on the roster.

“The Ravens’ top receiver in the 2021 season is going to be a player they didn’t add this offseason,” Schisler wrote.