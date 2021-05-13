Combat

Fight of the Day: Badr Hari vs. Zabit Samedov III

Fight of the Day: Badr Hari vs. Zabit Samedov III

Combat

Fight of the Day: Badr Hari vs. Zabit Samedov III

By May 13, 2021 10:48 am

By |

 

Date: May 25, 2013
Card: Legend 1
Championship(s):
Venue:
Location: Moscow, Russia

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home