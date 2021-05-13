MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: May 13/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Rogerio Bontorin (16-3-1) vs Matt Schnell (15-5) – UFC 262 – May 15th
Sean Soriano (14-6) vs Christos Giagos (18-2) – UFC 262 – May 15th
Yancy Medeiros (15-7) vs Damir Hadzovic (13-6) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22nd
Court McGee (19-10) vs Claudio Silva (14-2) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22nd
Bill Algeo (14-5) vs Ricardo Ramos (14-3) – UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22nd
Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-2) vs Augusto Sakai (15-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5th
Miguel Baeza (10-0) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (27-4) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5th
Middleweight Championship: Israel Adesanya (20-1) vs Marvin Vettori (17-4-1) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th
Drew Dober (23-10) vs Brad Riddell (9-1) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th
Marlon Vera (16-7-1) vs Davey Grant (13-4) – UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige – Jun 19th
Dricus Du Plessis (15-2) vs Trevin Giles (14-2) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th
Billy Quarantillo (15-3) vs Herbert Burns (11-3) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jul 17th
Miles Johns (11-1) vs Anderson dos Santos (21-8) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jul 17th
Francisco Figueiredo (12-3-1, 1 NC) vs Malcolm Gordon (12-5) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jul 17th
ONE Championship
Heavyweight Championship: Brandon Vera (16-8) vs Arjan Singh Bhullar (10-1) – ONE: Dangal – May 15th
Invicta FC
Flyweight Championship: Karina Rodriguez (8-4) vs Daiana Torquato (10-3) – Invicta on AXS TV – May 21st
Atomweight Championship: Alesha Zappitella (8-2) vs Jessica Delboni (10-2) – Invicta on AXS TV – May 21st
