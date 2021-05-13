Oilers Vs. Jets Series Schedule Set

The Edmonton Oilers will begin their quest for the franchise’s sixth Stanley Cup Championship on Wednesday night. Earlier today, the NHL announced the full schedule for Round 1 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The playoffs start on Saturday night with the Boston Bruins visiting the Washington Capitals in an East Division series.

The Oilers, meanwhile, will have to wait six days. The NHL has announced that the Oilers and Winnipeg Jets will open their series on Wednesday night at Rogers Place. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm MT, 9:00 pm ET. Game 2, meanwhile, will be played on Friday night at Rogers Place, also at 7:00 pm MT.

Both games will air live on both Sportsnet and CBC in Canada, and on NBCSN in the United States.

The series will shift to Winnipeg on Sunday, May 23rd for Game 3. Game 4 will take place on the very next night, May 24th in Winnipeg. This is the only scheduled back-to-back in the series.

If necessary, Game 5 will be in Edmonton on May 26th, while Game 6 is set for Winnipeg on May 28th. If a Game 7 is necessary, it will take place in Edmonton on Sunday, May 30th.

While the dates are set, time and broadcast information for Games 3-7 is ‘to be determined’.

Here is the full schedule, via the NHL.

This is the seventh all-time meeting between the Oilers and Jets in the playoffs. Edmonton has won all six previous series, and is 22-4 all-time against the Jets in the playoffs. The Oilers went on to win the Stanley Cup in each of the last five playoffs in which they have defeated the Jets.

It’s the first meeting between the sides since the opening round of the 1990 Stanley Cup Playoffs, won by Edmonton in seven games.

The Oilers are searching for their first playoff series victory since 2017, when they eliminated the San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of their first round series.