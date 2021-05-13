Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday May 14

9:55am: UFC 262 Weigh-Ins (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

10:30am: 2021 Northeast Regionals (FloWrestling)

10:30am: 2021 USA Wrestling New York Freestyle Championship (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

3:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

4:00pm: The DAZN Boxing Show (DAZN)

8:00pm: Playback: Khan vs. Maidana w/Amir Khan (DAZN)

8:00pm: Titan Fighting Championship 69 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:30pm: Heather Hardy vs. Jessica Camara/Melissa St. Vil vs. Olivia Gerula (UFC Fight Pass)

8:45pm: Omaha Fight Clubs 127 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 107 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday May 15

5:00am: Joel Camilleri vs. Luke Woods/Demsey McKean vs. Kiki Toa Leutele ($15.50 Epicentre.tv)

6:00am: ONE: Dangal (B/R App)

9:30am: 2021 Black and Blue (FloWrestling)

10:30am: 2021 Northeast Regionals (FloWrestling)

10:30am: 2021 USA Wrestling New York Freestyle Championship (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Daniel Blenda Dos Santos vs. Joshua Buatsi/Giovanni De Carolis vs. Lerrone Richards (DAZN)

5:00pm: Combat Night Orlando ($24.99 Fite.tv)

6:15pm: UFC 262 Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: UFC 262 Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)

8:00pm: GCMMA 10 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Mathieu Germain vs. Steve Claggett/Clovis Drolet vs. Jordan McCue ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: ACE/W2W Fight Night ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: Spring Brawl 2021 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: UFC 262 ($69.99 Pay-Per-View)

10:00pm: Brandon Figueroa vs. Luis Nery/Daniel Roman vs. Ricardo Espinoza Franco (Showtime)

Sunday May 16

1:00am: UFC 262 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:00am: RISE on Abema 2 (Abema)

1:15am: UFC 262 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

10:30am: 2021 Northeast Regionals (FloWrestling)

10:30am: 2021 USA Wrestling New York Freestyle Championship (FloWrestling)

5:30pm: Fury Fighting Championship 46 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Ramirez vs. Taylor Part 2 (ESPN2)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man somehow pulling for both Chandler and Oliveira to win has to face the fact that one of his favorites will fall short of gold. Fights between fighters you like are the worst. Give me another Diaz-McGregor.

1. UFC 262: At long last, Charles Oliveira finally gets his shot at UFC gold.

2. Brandon Figueroa vs. Luis Nery/Daniel Roman vs. Ricardo Espinoza Franco: WBA “regular” title nonsense aside, this will be a hell of a scrap between Figueroa and Nery.

3. Blood, Sweat, & Tears: Ramirez vs. Taylor Part 2: The hype train for the unification of the welterweight division rolls on.

4. ONE: Dangal: ONE returns to their former home on B/R Live at their former crack-ass-of-dawn time!

5. RISE on Abema 2: Finally, Japanese kickboxing returns to our lives.

6. Daniel Blenda Dos Santos vs. Joshua Buatsi/Giovanni De Carolis vs. Lerrone Richards: While not top-heavy, this is a hell of a deep card from England that goes four-deep.

7. Legacy Fighting Alliance 107: Legacy, where are your title fights, brother?

8. Titan Fighting Championship 69: Titan working the underutilized Latin America circuit.

9. Playback: Khan vs. Maidana w/Amir Khan: This was a hell of a tilt, and interested to see Khan’s take on it.

10. Heather Hardy vs. Jessica Camara/Melissa St. Vil vs. Olivia Gerula: “The Heat” comes to Fight Pass.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Super Flyweight Bout: Jin Mandokoro (13-8) vs. Soma Tameda (12-7) [RISE on Abema 2]

4. Super Flyweight Bout: KAZANE (13-5) vs. Koki Osaki (24-5) [RISE on Abema 2]

3. Bantamweight Bout: Kazutaka Osaki (33-5-2) vs. Shiro (22-3-4) [RISE on Abema 2]

2. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Sean Clancy (44-17-1) vs. Tawanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym (79-19-1) [ONE: Dangal]

1. RISE Women’s Mini Flyweight Championship: Hinata Terayama (c) (18-2-1) vs. AKARI (7-0) [RISE on Abema 2]

BOXING

5. WBA International Light Heavyweight Championship: Joshua Buatsi (c) (13-0) vs. Daniel Blenda Dos Santos (15-0) [Matchroom on DAZN]

4. Vacant EBU European Super Middleweight Championship: Giovanni De Carolis (28-9-1) vs. Lerrone Richards (14-0) [Matchroom on DAZN]

3. Junior Lightweight Bout: Juan Carlos Burgos (34-4-2) vs. Xavier Martinez (16-0) [PBC on Showtime]

2. Junior Featherweight Bout: Daniel Roman (28-3-1) vs. Ricardo Espinoza Franco (25-3) [PBC on Showtime]

1. WBC/WBA Regular Junior Featherweight Championships: Brandon Figueroa (c) (21-0-1) vs. Luis Nery (31-0) [PBC on Showtime]

MMA

5. Featherweight Bout: Edson Barboza (21-9) vs. Shane Burgos (13-2) [UFC 262]

4. ONE Heavyweight Championship: Brandon Vera (c) (16-8) vs. Arjan Bhullar (10-1) [ONE: Dangal]

3. Vacant Titan Fighting Championship Welterweight Championship: Carlos Matos (8-0) vs. Dilano Taylor (5-1) [Titan Fighting Championship 69]

2. Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush (20-4-1) vs. Tony Ferguson (25-5) [UFC 262]

1. Vacant UFC Lightweight Championship: Charles Oliveira (30-8) vs. Michael Chandler (22-5) [UFC 262]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

N/A

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: (Looks at +6.60 in the Year To Date, holding it in his hands like a newborn child, weeps)

Best Fight of the Weekend: Brandon Figueroa vs. Luis Nery

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Joshua Buatsi over Daniel Blenda Dos Santos

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 262

Upset of the Week: Andrea Lee over Antonina Shevchenko

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Beneil Dariush vs. Tony Ferguson