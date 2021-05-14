Combat

Fight of the Day: Karimula Barkalaev vs. Ricardo Arona

Fight of the Day: Karimula Barkalaev vs. Ricardo Arona

Combat

Fight of the Day: Karimula Barkalaev vs. Ricardo Arona

By May 14, 2021 8:53 am

By |

 

Date: March 1, 2000
Card: 2000 ADCC Submission Fighting World Championships
Championship(s):
Venue: Ahjo Training Center
Location: Kerava, Finland

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home