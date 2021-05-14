The Betting Window for May 14-16

By Luke Irwin | May 14, 2021 9:31 am

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can continue to wear a mask until the great beyond so people won’t assume!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Andrea Lee +105 over Antonina Shevchenko ($30)

Beneil Dariush -175 over Tony Ferguson ($10)

Steve Claggett -270 over Mathieu Germain ($10)

Luis Nery -240 over Brandon Figueroa ($20)

Daniel Roman -350 over Ricardo Espinoza Franco ($30)

Whatever fire Ferguson caught looks to be extinguished. He was stopped by Justin Gaethje and looked utterly listless against Oliveira.

Claggett and Germain fought to a draw in January of 2019. Since then, Germain’s gotten finished twice, and is coming off of a TKO loss.

Last Week: $ +9.96

Year To Date: $ +6.60

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.