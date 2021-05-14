Combat

The Betting Window for May 14-16

The Betting Window for May 14-16

The Betting Window for May 14-16

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can continue to wear a mask until the great beyond so people won’t assume!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

 

  • Andrea Lee +105 over Antonina Shevchenko ($30)
  • Beneil Dariush -175 over Tony Ferguson ($10)
  • Steve Claggett -270 over Mathieu Germain ($10)
  • Luis Nery -240 over Brandon Figueroa ($20)
  • Daniel Roman -350 over Ricardo Espinoza Franco ($30)

 

Whatever fire Ferguson caught looks to be extinguished. He was stopped by Justin Gaethje and looked utterly listless against Oliveira.

Claggett and Germain fought to a draw in January of 2019. Since then, Germain’s gotten finished twice, and is coming off of a TKO loss.

 

Last Week: $ +9.96
Year To Date: $ +6.60

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

