The Livest Dog at UFC 262: Andrea Lee

Name: Andrea Lee

Opponent: Antonina Shevchenko

Odds: +110 (bet $100 to win $110)

There’s a lot to question about both of these women in this fight. Neither of them seems to be able to crack the code that the top six to eight women in the division apparently have the password to. The biggest problem for each tends to be grappling defense and the inability to stay off their back.

Assuming each wants to stand and trade for this fight, Lee has the advantage in my mind. Not because she is a vastly better striker than Shevchenko – in fact, Shevchenko has some solid kickboxing and clinch work. However, the output looks far better for Lee and she lands at a better clip. In addition, I expect clinch exchanges to result in Shevchenko up against the cage with Lee working away with knees. As a result, I expect the judges to lean towards Lee when this inevitably hits the scorecards.

2021 Record: 3-11 (2 withdrawal)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($530)

Return on Investment: -19%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

