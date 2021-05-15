5/15/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Tampa Bay Rays

The New York Mets (18-14) saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end last night. David Peterson pitched very well, allowing two runs over 7.1 innings of work against the Tampa Bay Rays (21-19), but the Mets’ bullpen allowed an inherited runner to score to tie the game before Miguel Castro gave up the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. The Mets will look to get back in the saddle and begin a new winning streak against the Rays today. First pitch for the middle game of this weekend series is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send former Rays’ farmhand Drew Smith (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound today as an opener. Smith made his 2021 debut against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, tossing a scoreless inning of relief in the Mets’ 7-1 win. The Rays will counter with lefty Shane McClanahan (0-0, 3.75 ERA). McClanahan’s last start came on Sunday when he allowed three runs in four innings of work against the Oakland A’s, failing to pitch enough innings to qualify for the decision. Tampa Bay ended up winning the game 4-3.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: